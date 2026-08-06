Salah sparks fan backlash over Trabzonspor move

Football fans have took to social media to question Salah’s move to Turkey
Dubai: Mohamed Salah recently announced that he will be joining Turkish Süper Lig side Trabzonspor, a move that has sparked a huge reaction among football fans.
After nearly a decade at Liverpool, Salah announced in March that the 2026/27 season will be his last at Anfield, bringing the curtain down on one of the most successful spells in the club's history.
The Egyptian had won every major honour possible with the Reds, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League, cementing his status as a Liverpool legend.
The announcement immediately sparked speculation over where the 34-year-old would continue his career.
Clubs from Saudi Arabia, Major League Soccer and across Europe were all linked with the forward, leaving fans eagerly waiting to discover the next destination for one of football's greatest goalscorers.
After months of uncertainty, a move to Turkey eventually emerged as the most likely outcome, with Beşiktaş widely reported to be leading the race for Salah's signature. The deal appeared to be gathering momentum, but negotiations ultimately broke down, leaving the Egyptian's future up in the air once again.
News then hit that Salah completed a shock move to Trabzonspor. While one of Turkey's most historic clubs, Trabzonspor have traditionally operated in the shadow of the country's dominant trio, Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş.
Football fans quickly took to social media to react to the 34-year-old's surprise move, with many criticising Salah's decision to join Trabzonspor over more established European clubs.
One fan left a comment on post of salah wearing a Trabzonspor shirt saying: “If it’s to be competitive, you join Gala/Fener/Besiktas. What is the point of this move?”
Another said: “He will be forgotten in a few days to come.”
The move also sparked debate among former professionals, most notably ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who has previously been involved in a public war of words with Salah.
Carragher's comments on the Egyptian's future once again attracted attention, adding another layer of discussion around the controversial transfer decision.
He said: “I think he’s good enough to play in Seria A (Italy), Turkey for me feels like a level too low.
“I was convinced he’d end up somewhere like AC Milan, I just feel like he’s better than Turkey if I’m being honest.”