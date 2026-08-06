Salah sparks fan backlash over Trabzonspor move

After nearly a decade at Liverpool, Salah announced in March that the 2026/27 season will be his last at Anfield, bringing the curtain down on one of the most successful spells in the club's history.

The Egyptian had won every major honour possible with the Reds, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League, cementing his status as a Liverpool legend.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia, Major League Soccer and across Europe were all linked with the forward, leaving fans eagerly waiting to discover the next destination for one of football's greatest goalscorers.

After months of uncertainty, a move to Turkey eventually emerged as the most likely outcome, with Beşiktaş widely reported to be leading the race for Salah's signature. The deal appeared to be gathering momentum, but negotiations ultimately broke down, leaving the Egyptian's future up in the air once again.

News then hit that Salah completed a shock move to Trabzonspor. While one of Turkey's most historic clubs, Trabzonspor have traditionally operated in the shadow of the country's dominant trio, Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş.

Football fans quickly took to social media to react to the 34-year-old's surprise move, with many criticising Salah's decision to join Trabzonspor over more established European clubs.

One fan left a comment on post of salah wearing a Trabzonspor shirt saying: “If it’s to be competitive, you join Gala/Fener/Besiktas. What is the point of this move?”

The move also sparked debate among former professionals, most notably ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who has previously been involved in a public war of words with Salah.

He said: “I think he’s good enough to play in Seria A (Italy), Turkey for me feels like a level too low.

“I was convinced he’d end up somewhere like AC Milan, I just feel like he’s better than Turkey if I’m being honest.”

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.