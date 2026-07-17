Egyptian forward is set to earn €10m a year under the reported one-season deal
Dubai: Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has reached a verbal agreement to join Turkish side Beşiktaş following his departure from Liverpool, according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna.
The report said the Istanbul club and the 34-year-old had agreed in principle to a one-year contract with an option to extend the deal for a further season.
Under the proposed terms, Salah would receive a guaranteed annual salary of €10 million, with performance-related bonuses of up to €2 million potentially taking his earnings to €12 million per year.
The reported agreement has not yet been described as a completed transfer, with the two parties said to have reached a verbal understanding while final steps remain outstanding.
Beşiktaş have been active in the summer transfer window as they seek to strengthen their squad, having already secured the signing of Belgian forward Leandro Trossard from Arsenal.
Salah, widely regarded as one of the Premier League's greatest forwards, ended his trophy-laden spell at Liverpool earlier this summer. Last season, he made 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists.
According to Transfermarkt, the Egyptian international currently has an estimated market value of €22 million.