Mo Salah to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, club confirms

33-year-old Egypt international has made 435 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 255 goals
Dubai: Liverpool’s dazzling forward Mohamed Salah will leave the club at the end of this season, the Premier League champions announced on Tuesday, bringing an end to an “illustrious” nine-year spell at Anfield.
The 33-year-old Egypt international joined from Roma in 2017 and has made 435 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 255 goals.
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“Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season,” the club said in a statement on its website.
“The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield.
“Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.”
In a video shared on X featuring highlights from his time at the club, Salah said: “Hello everyone. Unfortunately, the day has come.
“This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.”
“Thank you for everything. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone.”
The club added that his 255 goals in 435 appearances place him third on Liverpool’s all-time top scorers list.
Salah was forced off at Anfield last week after scoring in a 4-0 win over Galatasaray, a result that secured Liverpool’s place in the Champions League quarter-finals.
The in-form forward had found the net in three of his last four starts following a rare dry spell.
Although typically resilient to injuries, Salah had earlier endured a difficult period this season after a high-profile fallout with manager Arne Slot, which saw him dropped for several matches before returning to the side.
Despite his recent improvement, Salah has scored just five Premier League goals this season, a sharp contrast to the 29 he netted during Liverpool’s title-winning 2024/25 campaign.
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