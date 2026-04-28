How Michael Carrick became Man United’s savour

From a crisis season to being on the brink of securing Champions League football
Dubai: No matter what unfolds at Manchester United this summer, interim head coach Michael Carrick can take pride in knowing he’s done all he can to earn the job on a permanent basis.
At the time of his appointment, United sat seventh in the Premier League, already out of both domestic cups and in danger of another underwhelming campaign.
The club were fresh off the back of another largely underwhelming spell under previous manager Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese manager failed to deliver the resurgence many had hoped for with the lowest point of his tenure coming at the end of his first season, when United lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, a defeat that compounded a campaign where the side finished 15th in the Premier League.
The same poor form lingered into the following season, with performances failing to improve and pressure steadily mounting. After 14 frustrating months in charge, Amorim was ultimately relieved of his duties, leaving United once again searching for direction, and appointing what became their 10th manager since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down in 2013.
Midway through the season, with a shortage of top-level managerial options available, United once again turned inward, appointing Carrick on what was initially described as a strictly interim basis.
The former United midfielder, whose managerial resume at that stage was shaped by his spell with Middlesbrough and a brief three-game interim stint at Manchester United in 2021–22, stepped into a far more demanding role this time.
There was no gentle introduction, his first match in charge was a Manchester derby, a game that left no margin for error and presented an immediate unforgiving test.
Against all odds United beat title chasing Manchester City with the win taking the Red Devils straight into the top four.
The 44-year-old’s second spell at the club began in dream fashion, and perhaps even more significant for United fans than the three points was the sense of freedom Carrick appeared to restore in his side who outclassed their local rivals.
It didn’t get any easier for Carrick, next up was league leaders Arsenal, the Gunners at that point were the team to beat having not lost a league game at the Emirates all season. Then they met Carrick's United with renewed DNA and a fan base who couldn’t be anymore behind them.
A stunning 3-2 win not only earnt the side a vital three points but almost made history as it was the first time Arsenal have conceded 3 goals in a game in 121 matches.
Two wins in two and all of a sudden, the picture was beginning to look very different for one of the most famous clubs in the world.
Carrick took his side on an unbeaten run for seven matches, the type of stability United fans would have died for during Amorim’s reign.
It's not been all sunshine and rainbows but United have shown real resilience when needed, bouncing back from defeat away at Newcastle United to beat Aston Villa, a result that lifted them into third place, a position they have held ever since.
Monday night’s 2–1 win over Brentford at Old Trafford extended their unbeaten run to five games, keeping them in a strong position in the table. They now need just two more points from their final four matches to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.
Whilst co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada, and director of football Jason Wilcox are taking their time before deciding who will lead the club next season, Carrick has made it clear that the decision is not his to make.
However, after overseeing a ninth win in 13 matches as interim manager and steering United to the brink of Champions League qualification, he has made a compelling case that is difficult to ignore.