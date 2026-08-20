Trabzonspor’s heartwarming surprise for young Mohamed Salah fan

The Egyptian forward signed a two-year contract with Trabzonspor
Trabzonspor have pulled off a heartwarming surprise for a young Mohamed Salah fan, flying him and his family to Turkey for a special reunion with his idol.
The club shared a video of the emotional meeting under the caption, “More than just a club …”, capturing the journey from the UK to Trabzon and the unforgettable moment Isaac Kearney met Salah again.
Isaac, a Liverpool supporter from the UK who has Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, first gained wider attention in 2024 when Salah and Virgil van Dijk made a surprise visit to his school.
Following Salah’s move to Trabzonspor in the summer of 2026, Isaac reaffirmed his loyalty to the Egyptian star, saying he would continue supporting his hero wherever he played.
Trabzonspor’s management then arranged the entire trip, bringing Isaac and his family to Trabzon specifically for the surprise meeting.
The club’s video shows Isaac travelling to Turkey, receiving a personalised Trabzonspor shirt bearing “M. SALAH 10” on the back and eventually walking onto the training pitch.
As the players notice him, Salah appears genuinely surprised and delighted before embracing Isaac in a warm and emotional hug.
Isaac later thanked the club on social media, writing: “We are together again … What a day!!!! @trabzonspor, they flew us there to surprise Mo …”
He added: “Trabzonspor, who made this wonderful moment possible, what an amazing club! A day we will never forget.”
Salah left Liverpool after nine successful years, during which he won two Premier League titles and the Champions League while scoring more than 250 goals for the club.
The Egyptian forward signed a two-year contract with Trabzonspor, took the No. 10 shirt and has begun settling into manager Fatih Tekke’s squad.