Salah sat on a rock in Turkey and now tourists are queuing to sit on it

Ordinary stone becomes ‘Salah’s rock’ as visitors line up to copy his pose
Mohamed Salah has settled into life in Turkey pretty quickly.
He is scoring goals for Trabzonspor, exploring his new home and, apparently, creating tourist attractions without even trying.
It all started during one of Trabzonspor's days off when Salah headed out to explore the natural beauty around Trabzon.
The Egyptian star visited Kurtdere Yaylası and also spent time around the route to the famous Sümela Monastery. He later shared photographs from the trip on social media, including a simple picture of himself sitting on a rock.
Nothing particularly unusual about that.
Except people then started looking for the rock.
After Salah's photograph spread online, fans and visitors began travelling to the same spot and recreating his pose.
Videos shared from the area show people actually queuing for their opportunity to sit on the rock and take a photograph.
The previously ordinary rock has even picked up a new nickname among visitors: "Salahtası", or "Salah's rock".
The attention has now gone even further. Turkish media reported on Sunday that a sign reading "Salah Yaylası", or "Salah Plateau", had been erected near the location by content creators as interest in the area continued to grow.
It is another indication of just how quickly Salah has become a major figure in Trabzon since leaving Liverpool for Trabzonspor this summer.
And he has given supporters plenty to celebrate on the pitch as well.
Salah scored his first Trabzonspor goals with a brace against Istanbul Basaksehir in August. He then produced his biggest performance yet on Saturday, scoring a hat trick and providing an assist as Trabzonspor thrashed Galatasaray 4-0. He now has seven goals from his first six league appearances.
So Salah has not needed very long to make an impact in his new surroundings.
He is scoring goals, winning over supporters and, thanks to one innocent photograph, has managed to turn an ordinary rock into one of Trabzon's newest photo spots.