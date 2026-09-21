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Mohamed Salah's UK driving license suspended for six months

Mohamed Salah handed six-month UK driving ban over speeding Rolls-Royce case

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Trabzonspor's Egyptian forward #10 Mohamed Salah is seen prior the UEFA Europa League second leg playoff football match between Ferencvaros and Trabzonspor in Budapest on August 27, 2026.
Trabzonspor's Egyptian forward #10 Mohamed Salah is seen prior the UEFA Europa League second leg playoff football match between Ferencvaros and Trabzonspor in Budapest on August 27, 2026.
AFP-ATTILA KISBENEDEK

Dubai: Mohamed Salah has been away from England for a while. However, the Egyptian’s name has returned to make headlines in the country for the wrong reasons.

According to The Sun, Salah was handed a six-month driving ban in England after a Rolls-Royce registered in his name was caught speeding in Cheshire.

The former Liverpool star was convicted in his absence by Warrington Magistrates’ Court in August after failing to identify who was driving the luxury vehicle when it was detected by a speed camera in March 2026. The Rolls-Royce Spectre is reportedly worth more than €466,000 (Dh 1.96 million).

The 34-year-old also reportedly failed to respond to two notices sent to his mansion, which is estimated to be worth more than €5 million (Dh 21.08 million). The court imposed a six-month driving disqualification and a €769 (Dh 3,242) fine.

The incident reportedly took place in Wilmslow, two days after Salah announced his departure from Liverpool.

The latest incident comes days after Salah made headlines on the pitch with a hat-trick for Trabzonspor against Galatasaray. He scored a the three goals as his side secured a 4-0 victory, while also providing an assist. The performance took his league tally to seven goals this season.

It is not Salah’s first motoring-related issue in England. In 2022, he was fined and given three penalty points after being caught speeding while driving a Ferrari F8 Tributo.

In 2018, Salah was also photographed using a mobile phone while driving near Anfield. However, police later said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him over that incident.

Nevertheless, Salah now looks to start a fresh page with his life in Turkey.

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Mohamed SalahLiverpool

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