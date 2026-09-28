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Security cameras planned at Mohamed Salah's "rock" after bench and sign vanish

Turkish town to guard viral ‘Salah’s rock’ after bench and sign go missing

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Trabzonspor's Egyptian forward #10 Mohamed Salah is seen prior the UEFA Europa League second leg playoff football match between Ferencvaros and Trabzonspor in Budapest on August 27, 2026.
Trabzonspor's Egyptian forward #10 Mohamed Salah is seen prior the UEFA Europa League second leg playoff football match between Ferencvaros and Trabzonspor in Budapest on August 27, 2026.
AFP-ATTILA KISBENEDEK

Dubai: A rock in Turkey has become an unlikely tourist attraction after Mohamed Salah turned it into a viral landmark, but locals are now planning extra security after a bench and sign disappeared from the site.

The Trabzonspor forward shared photographs of himself sitting on a rock at Kurtdere Plateau, near Trabzon, on Instagram earlier this month. The images quickly spread online, prompting football fans and visitors to travel to the plateau and recreate Salah’s pose. The rock has since been nicknamed “Salahtası”, meaning “Salah’s rock”.

The Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality later placed a bench beside the rock, while a sign reading “Salah Plateau” was also installed. Residents now allege that unidentified people removed both during the evening according to Turkiye Today. Locals responded by putting up their own sign reading “Mohamed Salah’s rock”.

Residents reportedly said they plan to install a security camera at the location and put up another replacement sign soon, hoping to prevent a repeat of the incident.

The unusual story comes during a strong start to Salah’s career with Trabzonspor. The Egyptian joined the Turkish club after leaving Liverpool and has scored 7 goals in six Super Lig appearances this season.

Salah has also recently been in the news with Egypt. He was substituted after an hour in the 0-0 draw against Angola in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and will miss the next match against South Sudan because it will be played on artificial turf. The Egyptian Football Association said the decision was made to protect him from the playing surface.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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