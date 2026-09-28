The Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality later placed a bench beside the rock, while a sign reading “Salah Plateau” was also installed. Residents now allege that unidentified people removed both during the evening according to Turkiye Today. Locals responded by putting up their own sign reading “Mohamed Salah’s rock”.

The Trabzonspor forward shared photographs of himself sitting on a rock at Kurtdere Plateau, near Trabzon, on Instagram earlier this month. The images quickly spread online, prompting football fans and visitors to travel to the plateau and recreate Salah’s pose. The rock has since been nicknamed “Salahtası”, meaning “Salah’s rock”.

Dubai: A rock in Turkey has become an unlikely tourist attraction after Mohamed Salah turned it into a viral landmark, but locals are now planning extra security after a bench and sign disappeared from the site.

Salah has also recently been in the news with Egypt. He was substituted after an hour in the 0-0 draw against Angola in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and will miss the next match against South Sudan because it will be played on artificial turf. The Egyptian Football Association said the decision was made to protect him from the playing surface.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.