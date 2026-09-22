Salah left Liverpool in the summer after nine years at Anfield, joining Trabzonspor as a free agent. His departure followed months of uncertainty over his future and came after Liverpool confirmed in March that he would leave at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Henry also argued that Salah was not the problem during his final period in the Premier League club, saying: “It is clear that Mohamed Salah was never the cause of the problem at Liverpool.”

“Imagine scoring your first hat-trick in the Turkish league against one of Turkey’s biggest clubs. Its name and its achievements must be respected,” Henry said, according to Turkish newspaper “Sabah”.

The Egyptian captain was involved in all four goals at Papara Park, scoring in the fourth, 44th and 80th minutes while setting up Noah Saviolo for the second goal. The performance took Salah to seven league goals in six appearances for Trabzonspor.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.