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Trabzonspor issues warning over usage of Mohamed Salah's name

Club says misuse of Salah likeness infringes image rights and trademark protections

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Trabzonspor's Egyptian forward #10 Mohamed Salah sits on the bench after being substituted during the UEFA Europa League second leg playoff football match between Ferencvaros and Trabzonspor in Budapest on August 27, 2026.
Trabzonspor's Egyptian forward #10 Mohamed Salah sits on the bench after being substituted during the UEFA Europa League second leg playoff football match between Ferencvaros and Trabzonspor in Budapest on August 27, 2026.
AFP-ATTILA KISBENEDEK

Dubai: Trabzonspor have warned businesses against using Mohamed Salah’s name, image or the club’s shirt in commercial campaigns without authorisation.

The Turkish club reportedly issued the statement after identifying advertisements and promotional campaigns that it said were using Salah’s image and name following his high-profile move from Liverpool. The transfer has generated significant attention in Turkey and around the world.

Trabzonspor stressed that Salah wearing the club’s shirt does not give third parties the right to use his name or image for commercial purposes.

In a statement shared by Turkish reporter Hasan Tuncel, the club said the unauthorised use included promoting products and services with Salah’s image, creating the impression that the player or Trabzonspor had endorsed a product or entered a commercial partnership, and benefiting from the club’s brand value.

“Such use may violate not only the player’s personality and image rights, but also Trabzonspor’s trademark rights, commercial reputation and economic value,” the club reportedly said.

Trabzonspor added that it was documenting the advertisements and commercial uses it considers to be violations and would take necessary legal and criminal action against those identified.

The warning comes as Salah has quickly established himself as a major addition to the Trabzonspor squad. The Egypt forward scored a hat-trick and provided an assist in a 4-0 win over Galatasaray on Saturday, taking his tally to seven goals in six league appearances.

Salah is currently away from the club with the Egypt national team during the international break, having joined the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualification. They will face Angola in the Group B match of the first stage of qualification round.  

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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