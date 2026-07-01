Ambition finds its footing at Meydan Free Zone

Recognised as the UAE’s Best Digital Free Zone at the 2022 Global Business Outlook Awards
Starting a business should not be the hardest part of building one. For many founders in the region, however, company formation still means weeks of paperwork, in-person visits and capital committed before operations begin. Meydan Free Zone was created to remove that friction. Recognised as the UAE’s Best Digital Free Zone at the 2022 Global Business Outlook Awards, it is one of the region’s most advanced digital business hubs. With more than 2,500 licensed activities and the option to combine three diverse activity groups under a single trade license, businesses can be structured to grow and adapt over time.
In April 2025, Meydan Free Zone launched Fawri, a business license which can be issued in under 60 minutes, supported by a money-back guarantee if it is not delivered on time. The process is fully paperless. Founders can register with a passport copy, receive all documentation electronically and begin operating in full compliance on the same day. Corporate banking, often a difficult stage of setup, is managed within the same platform, which integrates with more than 26 banking partners and offers guaranteed IBAN solutions.
Meydan Free Zone is designed to match the pace of each business. Every company begins with a flexi-desk and can move to co-working space or a private office as it expands. The ecosystem also provides visa pathways for investors, employees and dependents, logistics support through Dubai Customs, and access to more than 30 regional e-commerce marketplaces.
Located within The Meydan Hotel, 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport and part of Mohammed Bin Rashid City, the free zone offers a complete environment for business and lifestyle. More than 200,000 entrepreneurs have already chosen Meydan Free Zone as their starting point, building a community defined by ambition and growth. For founders with global ambitions, it provides a foundation built for momentum.