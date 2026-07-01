Ambition finds its footing at Meydan Free Zone

Starting a business should not be the hardest part of building one. For many founders in the region, however, company formation still means weeks of paperwork, in-person visits and capital committed before operations begin. Meydan Free Zone was created to remove that friction. Recognised as the UAE’s Best Digital Free Zone at the 2022 Global Business Outlook Awards, it is one of the region’s most advanced digital business hubs. With more than 2,500 licensed activities and the option to combine three diverse activity groups under a single trade license, businesses can be structured to grow and adapt over time.