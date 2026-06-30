Dubai South Business Hub and the business advantage of being connected

A place to begin, a space to become
For businesses looking beyond a single market, location is more than an address. It shapes how quickly they reach customers, move goods, build partnerships and respond to new opportunities. Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone places entrepreneurs at the heart of one of the UAE’s most strategically connected business districts, where air, sea, road and rail networks converge.
Positioned near Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port and Etihad Rail, the Free Zone gives companies access to the infrastructure that supports trade across the UAE, the GCC and international markets. This proximity is especially valuable for businesses in general trading, e-commerce, logistics, food trading, electronics and other sectors that depend on efficient movement and reliable supply chains.
The advantage extends beyond logistics. Dubai South is developing into an integrated economic district where business, aviation, residential communities and commercial infrastructure coexist within a single ecosystem — allowing companies to establish themselves today while staying connected to the growth planned for tomorrow.
Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone complements this location with a fully digital setup process, same-day licence issuance, 100% foreign ownership and the flexibility to combine up to five business activities under one licence, alongside visa options and corporate banking support.
As global entrepreneurs seek business bases that offer both access and long-term potential, Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone stands out as a compelling starting point — connecting companies not just to transport routes, but to markets, customers and Dubai’s continued economic growth.
Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone. A place to begin. A space to become.