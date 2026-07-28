New facility will offer warehouses, offices and links to Al Maktoum airport
Dubai: Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub is on track to complete its Sky Support Complex by the end of the third quarter of 2026, adding new warehouse, office and commercial space for aviation companies operating in Dubai South.
The landside development spans 16,661 square metres within the Aerospace Supply Chain Zone and will include 14 premium units designed for businesses across the aviation sector.
Companies operating from the complex will have dedicated landside access and direct connectivity to Al Maktoum International Airport and the wider Dubai South business ecosystem.
The development will provide a mix of warehouse, office and commercial facilities, allowing companies to select space based on their operational requirements.
Its location within a bonded free zone will also give businesses access to 100% foreign ownership, specialist infrastructure and services designed for aviation-related operations.
The complex is being developed to serve companies seeking to expand their operations while remaining close to airport infrastructure, maintenance facilities and aviation supply chains.
“As demand for specialised aerospace facilities continues to grow, we remain focused on delivering premium developments that enable businesses to expand, enhance operational efficiency and benefit from Dubai's world-class aviation ecosystem,” Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said.
Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub operates as the aerospace platform of Dubai South and provides facilities for airlines, private jet companies, maintenance, repair and overhaul businesses, and other aviation-related companies.
The hub also houses maintenance centres, training facilities and education campuses, supporting Dubai’s efforts to expand its aerospace engineering and aviation services industries.