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Dubai South aviation complex set for completion by end of Q3

New facility will offer warehouses, offices and links to Al Maktoum airport

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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New Dubai aviation complex with 14 business units nears completion
New Dubai aviation complex with 14 business units nears completion
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Dubai: Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub is on track to complete its Sky Support Complex by the end of the third quarter of 2026, adding new warehouse, office and commercial space for aviation companies operating in Dubai South.

The landside development spans 16,661 square metres within the Aerospace Supply Chain Zone and will include 14 premium units designed for businesses across the aviation sector.

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Companies operating from the complex will have dedicated landside access and direct connectivity to Al Maktoum International Airport and the wider Dubai South business ecosystem.

Flexible space for aviation companies

The development will provide a mix of warehouse, office and commercial facilities, allowing companies to select space based on their operational requirements.

Its location within a bonded free zone will also give businesses access to 100% foreign ownership, specialist infrastructure and services designed for aviation-related operations.

The complex is being developed to serve companies seeking to expand their operations while remaining close to airport infrastructure, maintenance facilities and aviation supply chains.

“As demand for specialised aerospace facilities continues to grow, we remain focused on delivering premium developments that enable businesses to expand, enhance operational efficiency and benefit from Dubai's world-class aviation ecosystem,” Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub operates as the aerospace platform of Dubai South and provides facilities for airlines, private jet companies, maintenance, repair and overhaul businesses, and other aviation-related companies.

The hub also houses maintenance centres, training facilities and education campuses, supporting Dubai’s efforts to expand its aerospace engineering and aviation services industries.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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