SHAMS Free Zone powers fast, flexible growth for media, creators and modern businesses

Enabling businesses to launch and scale with speed and simplicity
As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship, Shams Free Zone stands at the forefront of enabling businesses to launch and scale with speed and simplicity. Built with a vision to support the new economy, Shams has evolved into a dynamic ecosystem for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and especially the media and creative industries.
At the heart of its offering is the 60-Minute License, a flagship initiative that allows entrepreneurs to establish their businesses in record time. This rapid setup capability is supported by a dedicated customer experience team, ensuring that every step from application to activation is smooth, guided, and efficient. The focus is simple: remove friction so founders can focus on building and growing their ventures.
A defining strength of Shams is its strong positioning as a media and content creation hub. Designed to support the evolving creator economy, Shams provides flexible licensing options for media production companies, content creators, influencers, digital publishers, consultants, e-commerce, creative agencies and more. This makes it one of the region’s most accessible gateways for individuals and businesses entering the fast-growing digital and media landscape.
To further support business growth beyond setup, Shams offers FZ+, a comprehensive suite of value-added services designed to simplify operations and support scalability. FZ+ provides entrepreneurs with essential business enablers such as banking assistance, accounting and tax support, compliance guidance, administrative solutions, and operational services helping businesses run efficiently while focusing on expansion and creativity.
Complementing this ecosystem is Mazeed, Shams’ strategic partnership platform, which connects businesses with curated service providers across banking, fintech, logistics, marketing, and technology. It enhances operational ease through access to preferential solutions and trusted partners.
Shams Free Zone also plays an active role in building a vibrant entrepreneurial and creative community through events, workshops, networking forums, and international roadshows. These platforms bring together founders, investors, creators, and industry experts, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange.
Strengthening its creative infrastructure, Shams Production Studios serves as a world-class production facility supporting film, television, advertising, and digital content production. With advanced facilities and production-ready spaces, it reinforces Sharjah’s position as a growing hub for media excellence in the region.
Today, Shams Free Zone is more than a business destination it is a launchpad for the media economy and beyond. By combining speed, dedicated support, FZ+, strategic partnerships, and a thriving creative ecosystem, Shams continues to empower entrepreneurs to build, create, and scale in the UAE and beyond.
For more information visit www.shamsfz.ae