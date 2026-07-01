Select your business base of choice from among the UAE's best free zones

Our curated free zones list helps companies establish, operate & grow successfully in UAE
• Transportation & Storage
• Accommodation & Food Services
• Tech & Communication
• Service Sector
• 20,000+
• Business License
• Industrial License
• Sole Professional License
• Flexible warehousing
• Direct port access
• Modern office options
• Visa services
• Retail showroom
At Ajman Free Zone, ease of business set-up is driven by One Click, our fully digital platform that brings the entire journey together in one place, making it faster, simpler, and more efficient for investors to launch their business.
Toll Free UAE 800 AFZA (800 2392)
International +971 6701 1555
info@afz.ae
Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone supports companies looking to establish and grow from one of Dubai’s most strategically connected locations — the only free zone linked by land, sea and air, with direct access to Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port and Etihad Rail.
• Fully digital set-up
• Same-day licence issuance
• Visa options
• Corporate banking support
• General trading
• e-commerce
• Consultancy
• Logistics
• Food trading
grow@dubaisouthbh.com
+971 4 427 4300
800-DSHUB
Hamriyah Free Zone (HFZA) is one of the largest and fastest growing industrial free zones in the Middle east. It provides world-class infrastructure, flexible business solutions, and investor-friendly regulations. HFZA enables companies to grow across key markets in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe.
• Business set-up in less than 60 minutes
• Full foreign ownership permitted
• 100% repatriation of capital and profits
• No customs duty on import, export and re-export
• VAT designated zone
• Access to 14-metre deep water port and 7-metre deep inner harbour
• Convenient access to 300+ online services for visas, renewals and other services
• An array of licenses, including commercial, service and industrial
• Competitive lease rates for industrial plots, pre-fabricated warehouses and office units
• Offices: HFZA offers cost-effective offices and variety of licences to support aspiring entrepreneurs.
• Warehouses: State-of-the-art warehouse units which can be utilised either as a warehouse for storage and distribution or as a space for assembly and light production. Sizes range from 200sqm to 600sqm and electrical power load from 20 kW to 150 kW. Each warehouse is equipped with its own dedicated easy access loading and unloading docks for trucks and has ample on-site parking.
• Industrial plots: Land leasing options give you the opportunity to tailor your business growth starting from 2,500 sqm.
• Labour accommodation: High-quality onsite labour accommodation with recreation centre and health club
With a dedicated VIP lounge, Investors benefit from streamlined procedures, visa support, and ongoing operational assistance to help businesses establish and scale with ease.
Contact details
Web: Hfza.ae
Phone: +971 6 526 3333
Email: info@hfza.ae
Meydan Free Zone is the UAE’s only 24/7 fully digital free zone, offering MoFA-recognised business licenses, 2,500+ business activities, a flexi-desk with the license, guaranteed bank account opening, and access to 20+ marketplaces for product sales. Our business centre offers fully-serviced private office rentals, and we continue to strengthen the emirate’s status as a regional trade hub.
Comprehensive business set-up services, UAE residency visa support, professional consulting, and seamless payment gateway integration.
• Management & Business Consultancy
• IT, Software & AI Services
• Marketing, Advertising & Media
• Trading & E-Commerce
• Investment, Holding & Financial Services
800 FZ1 (391)
Located in Sharjah, Shams offers a dynamic business ecosystem for entrepreneurs, creators, startups, and growing companies.
The free zone provides instant licence issuance, cost-effective packages, flexible activities, and an ecosystem to support business growth
Shams Production Studios is a commitment to investing in world-class creative and media infrastructure.
Businesses receive practical support through FZ+ services and Mazeed
Established in Sharjah as a world-class entrepreneurial hub, SPC Free Zone accommodates a wide range of sectors, including publishing, E-commerce, and technology.
Instant licensing, competitive packages (from AED 5,750 or AED 480/month), and the flexibility to mix up to five activity groups on each license.
Co-working spaces, flexi-desks, and on-site government services.
Fast-tracked bank account opening assistance (3 working days), value-added concierge services, AED 31,000+ in free partner benefits.
Visit spcfz.ae
call 800-SPCFZ (77239)