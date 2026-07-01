HFZA helps facilitate regional and international trade and commerce

More than 6,500 companies operate successfully within the free zone
Established in 1995, Hamriyah Free Zone is strategically located in the Emirate of Sharjah, UAE, offering cost-effective business incorporation services backed by modern infrastructure, logistics capabilities, investor connectivity and operational support that facilitate regional and international trade.
Today, more than 6,500 companies, ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to SMEs, operate successfully within the free zone.
Winner of the Global Free Zone of the Year Award 2022, Hamriyah Free Zone spans 30 million sqm of industrial land and offers seamless sea, land and air connectivity. With access to a 14-metre-deep port and a 7-metre-deep inner harbour, it has become a major hub for the oil and gas sector and is home to the region’s largest concentration of steel fabricators.
Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) enables investors to establish businesses across six key sectors: oil and gas, industrial manufacturing, food park, maritime industry, global logistics park and accelerator hub.
HFZA provides cost-effective offices, flexible licensing options and streamlined processes that enable entrepreneurs to obtain a business licence in less than 60 minutes.
The free zone offers international-standard prefabricated warehouses with loading bays, suitable electrical capacity and essential facilities to support light industrial operations. Industrial plots from 2,500 sqm are available at competitive fixed lease rates, supported by extensive transport networks, utilities, waste management services and dedicated labour accommodation.
Investors also benefit from full foreign ownership, 100 per cent repatriation of capital and profits, VAT designated zone status, on-site customs, access to more than 300 digital services, multiple licence categories, advanced infrastructure, 24-hour security and on-site medical facilities.
HFZA offers three licence categories:
Commercial Licence: Covers trading, general trading and e-commerce activities.
Industrial Licence: Enables manufacturing, processing, packaging and export operations.
Service Licence: Permits professional, consultancy and service-related activities.