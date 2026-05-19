Dubai South, Majid Al Futtaim to build Dh62 billion mixed-use community

Dubai: Dubai South has signed an agreement with Majid Al Futtaim to develop a mixed-use master-planned community valued at Dh62 billion within the Dubai South district, marking one of the largest new urban developments announced in the emirate.

The community will be located near Al Maktoum International Airport, which is planned to become the world’s largest airport upon completion. The site will also provide connectivity to major highways and transport corridors linking key economic and logistics hubs across Dubai.

The agreement was signed at Dubai South headquarters in the presence of Khalifa Alzaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Fadel Abdulbaqi Al Ali, Chairman of Majid Al Futtaim Holding.

Dubai South is one of the emirate’s largest master developments, focusing on aviation, logistics, and real estate sectors, while Majid Al Futtaim operates shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure destinations across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia.

He added that Dubai South is emerging as a major growth corridor within the emirate and described the project as a strategic investment in Dubai’s future economic development.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.