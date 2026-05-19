GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Dubai South, Majid Al Futtaim to build Dh62 billion mixed-use community

22 million square foot development planned near Al Maktoum International Airport

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Majid Al Futtaim operates some of the biggest malls and retail destinations in the UAE and wider Middle East.
Majid Al Futtaim operates some of the biggest malls and retail destinations in the UAE and wider Middle East.
Supplied

Dubai: Dubai South has signed an agreement with Majid Al Futtaim to develop a mixed-use master-planned community valued at Dh62 billion within the Dubai South district, marking one of the largest new urban developments announced in the emirate.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The agreement was signed at Dubai South headquarters in the presence of Khalifa Alzaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Fadel Abdulbaqi Al Ali, Chairman of Majid Al Futtaim Holding.

The deal was formalized by Nabil Alkindi, Group CEO of Dubai South, and Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding.

Residential, retail components

Spanning 22 million square feet, the development will include residential, retail, and lifestyle components aimed at serving the growing population within Dubai South and nearby areas.

The project will also feature a large shopping mall positioned as a retail, entertainment, and lifestyle destination for residents and visitors.

The community will be located near Al Maktoum International Airport, which is planned to become the world’s largest airport upon completion. The site will also provide connectivity to major highways and transport corridors linking key economic and logistics hubs across Dubai.

Economic, urban growth plans

Nabil Alkindi said the partnership reflects Dubai’s continued economic growth and aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and long-term plans to develop integrated communities that support sustainable urban expansion.

Ahmed Galal Ismail said the agreement reflects Majid Al Futtaim’s confidence in Dubai’s long-term growth prospects and its strategy of developing integrated destinations combining retail, hospitality, entertainment, and residential offerings.

He added that Dubai South is emerging as a major growth corridor within the emirate and described the project as a strategic investment in Dubai’s future economic development.

Support multiple economic sectors

The development is expected to contribute to Dubai’s retail, tourism, residential, and commercial sectors while supporting the emirate’s broader economic diversification and sustainable development goals.

Dubai South is one of the emirate’s largest master developments, focusing on aviation, logistics, and real estate sectors, while Majid Al Futtaim operates shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure destinations across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai property

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Majid Al Mohandis

Eid concert in Dubai: Majid Al Mohandis to perform

2m read
The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment has launched the Proud of UAE campaign.

Proud of UAE sale: Best mall discounts and offers

2m read
Trust is strengthened when personalisation is responsible and useful, payments are frictionless and secure, and recovery processes such as refunds or dispute handling are transparent and dependable.

Why war jitters are reshaping retail loyalty

2m read
Homes 4 Life ranked top partner by Majid Al Futtaim

Homes 4 Life ranked top partner by Majid Al Futtaim

2m read