Dubai South, Majid Al Futtaim to build Dh62 billion mixed-use community

22 million square foot development planned near Al Maktoum International Airport
Dubai: Dubai South has signed an agreement with Majid Al Futtaim to develop a mixed-use master-planned community valued at Dh62 billion within the Dubai South district, marking one of the largest new urban developments announced in the emirate.
The agreement was signed at Dubai South headquarters in the presence of Khalifa Alzaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Fadel Abdulbaqi Al Ali, Chairman of Majid Al Futtaim Holding.
The deal was formalized by Nabil Alkindi, Group CEO of Dubai South, and Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding.
Spanning 22 million square feet, the development will include residential, retail, and lifestyle components aimed at serving the growing population within Dubai South and nearby areas.
The project will also feature a large shopping mall positioned as a retail, entertainment, and lifestyle destination for residents and visitors.
The community will be located near Al Maktoum International Airport, which is planned to become the world’s largest airport upon completion. The site will also provide connectivity to major highways and transport corridors linking key economic and logistics hubs across Dubai.
Nabil Alkindi said the partnership reflects Dubai’s continued economic growth and aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and long-term plans to develop integrated communities that support sustainable urban expansion.
Ahmed Galal Ismail said the agreement reflects Majid Al Futtaim’s confidence in Dubai’s long-term growth prospects and its strategy of developing integrated destinations combining retail, hospitality, entertainment, and residential offerings.
He added that Dubai South is emerging as a major growth corridor within the emirate and described the project as a strategic investment in Dubai’s future economic development.
The development is expected to contribute to Dubai’s retail, tourism, residential, and commercial sectors while supporting the emirate’s broader economic diversification and sustainable development goals.
Dubai South is one of the emirate’s largest master developments, focusing on aviation, logistics, and real estate sectors, while Majid Al Futtaim operates shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure destinations across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia.