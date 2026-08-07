Fury v Joshua to be announced by end of August

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says heavyweight bout to have a date by the end of the month
Dubai: Eddie Hearn, the British boxing promoter behind Matchroom Boxing, believes the long-awaited heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will be agreed before the end of August, despite ongoing issues over a location for the fight.
New York is currently the frontrunner to stage the highly anticipated Fury vs Joshua clash, with Madison Square Garden a leading contender to welcome the two British heavyweight stars.
However, Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, says no final decision has been made on taking the fight to the United States, while remaining confident a deal will be completed before the end of August.
Speaking to Sky Sports News, Hearn said: "At the end of August, there will be a press conference.
"I'm not going to sit here and tell you there's no way the fight's happening in America because things can change.
"But I really feel strongly that this is something that should happen in the UK and we'll do all we can.
"We're up against it - it seems like everybody else has agreed but Anthony Joshua. He feels a little bit of responsibility to UK fight fans as well, and he's doing everything he can to give them what they want."
Talks over a potential change of venue have sparked suggestions that the bout could be pushed back, but Hearn remains confident that a fully prepared Anthony Joshua will be ready to step into the ring in November, regardless of where the fight takes place.
"We're ready to go in November - so there's no reason for this fight to be delayed," Hearn added.
"We will try and make it as financially unviable as possible to do this fight in the US, so that hopefully they just turn around and say, 'okay, let's just do it in the UK'.
"Apparently, (New York) is the entertainment capital of the world. Who cares? It's two Brits and the biggest fight in the British boxing history. But I understand business."
The fight will be one of the biggest heavyweight clashes in British boxing history, bringing together two of the sport’s most recognisable stars.
Both men have held world heavyweight titles and dominated the division for years, with Fury’s size and technical ability set to go up against Joshua’s explosive power and Olympic pedigree.
The rivalry has captured global attention for years, with fans eagerly waiting to see two British champions finally settle the debate over who is the best heavyweight of their generation.