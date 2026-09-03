Fury vs Joshua: What is delaying the mega-fight?

The huge fight is edging closer, but what is holding up boxing’s biggest blockbuster?
Dubai: The deal is signed, the fighters are on board and British boxing’s biggest fight is edging closer. Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have both agreed to the blockbuster bout this year, but one major hurdle remains.
The two sides are yet to reach an agreement over where the highly anticipated showdown will take place.
November had been earmarked as the expected date for the two heavyweights to finally square off, but with the month fast approaching, boxing fans are growing in frustration.
Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, has made it clear that the blockbuster should take place in the UK, where both fighters have built their legacies and established themselves as two of British boxing’s biggest stars.
However, the most powerful figures at the fight’s broadcasting partner Netflix, appear to be adamant that the fight should be staged in America.
Hearn says the agreement specifies that it must be held in the UK. The Matchroom promoter is now looking for an amendment to the deal if the location is to be changed, with extra compensation and further conditions needed to secure the approval of Joshua’s camp.
Hearn has been clear about what he wants, with the latest requests sent to Saudi entertainment and events company Sela. Speaking to IFL TV, he said the demands were not new but simply sought to ensure the terms of the existing agreement were honoured, including arrangements around tickets, security and transportation.
He also revealed that Joshua is seeking additional compensation because of the tax implications of staging the fight in the United States. According to Hearn, Joshua would take home less money from the bout in America than he would if it were held in the UK.
Beyond that, Hearn said the outstanding issues were straightforward, covering matters such as travel, accreditation and the media schedule. He stressed that Joshua's camp simply wants the agreed terms and payments to be properly fulfilled.
Hearn also rejected suggestions that the dispute was connected to separate financial issues between Sela and Matchroom involving darts and snooker events.
Amongst the controversary, Fury took to Instagram to claim that Joshua and Hearn were jeopardising their long-awaited heavyweight clash over financial demands.
In an eight-minute video filmed during a training session, Fury branded the pair "cowards" and accused them of putting the fight in danger.
Hearn maintains Joshua's contract requires an England venue, but Fury said the real issue is his rival's camp seeking additional payment from Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh.
"It doesn't look like they're going to sign the fight, all because Eddie Hearn and (Joshua) want more money," Fury said.”
"They've already had that much money off of Turki in the last few years."