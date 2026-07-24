Fury’s seventh-round stoppage win fuels momentum toward blockbuster Joshua bout
Pattaya: Tyson Fury edged closer to a blockbuster heavyweight clash with Anthony Joshua after defeating Mariusz Wach by technical knock-out in the Thai resort city of Pattaya on Friday.
The 37-year-old Briton outclassed his Polish opponent in front of 1,500 spectators in a bout that was not broadcast live on television.
Former two-time world heavyweight champion Fury chipped away relentlessly at the 46-year-old until he was pulled out by his corner in the seventh round.
It was Fury's second win in as many contests this year as he returns from a 16-month lay-off.
Attentions now turn to fellow two-time heavyweight champion Joshua's bout on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, against Albania's Kristian Prenga.
Should the 36-year-old triumph, as he is expected to, it will set up a long-awaited clash with his compatriot Fury.
It will be Joshua's first professional fight since being involved in a car crash in Nigeria in December that killed two of his close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.
His last competitive appearance in the ring was his knockout loss to IBF world champion Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024.