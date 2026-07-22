Kaylee Hottle’s father forgives driver after actor’s death in car crash: ‘Don’t let this ruin your life’

Hottle’s mother also paid tribute to her daughter in a video
“I am on my way to Maryland to bring Kaylee’s body back home,” Joshua Hottle said in an emotional American Sign Language message after the death of his 18-year-old daughter, Godzilla actor Kaylee Hottle.
“Very grateful for the 18 years we had together — and wish we had more,” he added.
Kaylee Hottle, who played Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, died in a car crash in Maryland early Tuesday morning. Her father said the family was devastated, but also revealed that he had spoken to the driver involved in the crash.
“I have forgiven you. Don’t let this incident ruin the rest of your life,” Joshua said.
Hottle’s mother also paid tribute to her daughter in a video, saying: “I still feel Kaylee is with us.”
Joshua announced his daughter’s death during a Facebook livestream conducted in American Sign Language. He later confirmed the tragedy to TMZ, saying he was travelling from Texas to Maryland to bring her body home.
“Kaylee’s mom and four siblings are crushed. They are together at home, grieving,” he said in a post filmed at an airport.
According to her father, Hottle’s heart stopped before she reached hospital after being airlifted from the crash site.
Both Kaylee and her father were deaf and came from a multi-generational deaf family.
Hottle was one of two passengers in a 1995 Honda Accord that left the road and struck a culvert in Ijamsville shortly before 3 a.m.
The driver, a 19-year-old man from Frederick, was taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The other passenger declined medical treatment.
Authorities believe excessive speed may have contributed to the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.
Hottle was airlifted from the scene, but her heart stopped before she reached hospital, according to her father, Joshua Hottle.
Following news of Hottle’s death, several actors and prominent members of the deaf community remembered the young performer.
“I’m so devastated to hear this. You will be deeply missed Kaylee,” her Godzilla co-star Millie Bobby Brown wrote on Instagram.
Alaqua Cox, Hottle’s co-star in the upcoming film What Doesn’t Kill Us and a fellow deaf actor, wrote: “I’m so heartbroken. My heart goes out to her family during this unimaginable time.”
Oscar winner Marlee Matlin also paid tribute, writing: “I am absolutely gutted about the passing of sweet Kaylee Hottle. May her beauty and talent be a memory for eternity.”
Troy Kotsur, who starred in CODA, said Hottle’s death made him think of his own daughter and reminded him not to take time for granted. He offered his “deepest condolences” to the Hottle family.
The Texas School for the Deaf in Austin, where Hottle was a senior, also mourned her death and said counselling and support services would be made available to her classmates and friends.
“Please keep Kaylee’s loved ones in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss together,” the school said.
Hottle became widely known for playing Jia in Adam Wingard’s 2021 monster movie Godzilla vs. Kong and its 2024 sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.
Jia is a deaf orphan who forms a special bond with Kong and communicates with him using sign language. She is later taken in by Dr Ilene Andrews, played by Rebecca Hall.
In a 2024 interview with The Associated Press, Hottle said she had not watched monster movies before being cast in Godzilla vs. Kong. Her father helped her understand the genre before she took on the role.
“I look up to a lot of people, but the one person I look up to, the few people I look up to mostly, are my parents and my sisters,” she said through an interpreter.
Hottle had previously appeared in an episode of Magnum P.I. and was listed as part of the cast of the upcoming film What Doesn’t Kill Us.
She also spoke about returning to normal life after the success of Godzilla vs. Kong, saying that while people recognised her at school, it was “not as bad as I thought it would be”.
Her work also left a strong impression on her co-stars. Alexander Skarsgård, who learned American Sign Language to communicate with Hottle, praised her professionalism and her ability to quickly incorporate director Adam Wingard’s notes into her performance.