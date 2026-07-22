Godzilla vs Kong actor Kaylee Hottle dies at 18 in car crash

“I was fine with memoriSing the script and signing my lines, but the tough part was signing out the "spoken" parts because we had to change it, and sometimes they’d tell us it was wrong but they didn’t understand that ASL changes almost everything. Because the interpreter said what I said. The producer and director would sometimes say “Don’t say that” and want me to follow the script, but the signs for that sentence would be different in ASL. There was one instance where there was a misunderstanding between us related to the ASL translation, which caused a delay, but they later understood.”