BeyondSeed launches Global Angel Fund I to strengthen India–Middle East investment corridor

Offers global investors regulated access to early-stage opportunities in India and abroad
Dubai: BeyondSeed, a global early-stage venture capital platform, has announced the Middle East launch of BeyondSeed Global Angel Fund I, a Category I Alternative Investment Fund based in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), India.
The fund is denominated in US Dollars and has been designed to give global investors streamlined access to early-stage investment opportunities through an internationally oriented and regulated structure. The launch marks a significant step in BeyondSeed’s efforts to strengthen investment flows between India, the Middle East and other global markets. Through this fund, BeyondSeed shall be investing USD 20million into around 40 startups in the coming months.
As India’s international financial services hub, GIFT City connects the country’s innovation economy with global capital. Its financial infrastructure and regulatory framework provide an enabling environment for international investors seeking structured access to India’s rapidly expanding startup ecosystem.
BeyondSeed Global Angel Fund I will operate within the regulatory framework of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), providing investors with an emphasis on governance, transparency and investor protection.
Unlike traditional fund models, the fund has been structured without a management fee or carried interest, allowing investors to participate without their returns being reduced by these conventional fund charges.
The digital-first investment experience will include end-to-end online onboarding, enabling eligible investors to participate remotely without requiring a physical presence in GIFT City. Subject to applicable regulations and compliance requirements, overseas investors, including NRIs, PIOS, OCIs and foreign nationals, may participate without an Indian tax identification number or the requirement to file tax return, making it hassle-free for investors. The structure also enables the repatriation of eligible capital and returns in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework.
“BeyondSeed Global Angel Fund I has been built around a simple principle: global investors should be able to access promising early-stage opportunities through a structure that is transparent, efficient and aligned with their interests,” said Radhika Jain, CEO, BeyondSeed Middle East. “The Middle East has emerged as an important centre for innovation, entrepreneurship and global capital. Through our GIFT City platform, we aim to connect the region’s investor community with India’s dynamic startup ecosystem while also creating opportunities for our investors to participate in carefully selected global ventures, including those in the UAE.”
Alongside the fund launch, BeyondSeed has announced the appointment of Arif Mubarak Al Shamsi as Chairman of its Advisory Board for the Middle East.
In his new role, Al Shamsi will lead the board in providing strategic oversight, governance guidance and market-led insights. He will work closely with BeyondSeed’s executive leadership to support regional partnerships, strategic initiatives and the firm’s long-term expansion across the Middle East.
His experience and understanding of the region’s business landscape are expected to help BeyondSeed deepen its regional footprint and contribute to the development of a stronger startup and investment ecosystem in the UAE and wider GCC.
“The economic relationship between India and the Middle East is entering an exciting new phase, driven increasingly by innovation, technology and entrepreneurship,” said Arif Mubarak Al Shamsi, Chairman, Advisory Board, BeyondSeed Middle East. “BeyondSeed has an opportunity to create a trusted bridge between the two regions—connecting ambitious founders with strategic capital, expertise and market access, which is something it has been doing successfully over the last five years through its presence in Singapore and India. I am pleased to join the Advisory Board and look forward to supporting BeyondSeed as it builds meaningful partnerships and a sustainable cross-border investment ecosystem across the UAE, India and beyond.”
Over the past year, BeyondSeed Middle East has expanded its regional team and investor community, developed a portfolio of 25 startups, raised its initial round of funding and constituted an Advisory Board comprising experienced business leaders.
The launch of BeyondSeed Global Angel Fund I represents the next stage of this regional growth strategy. By combining local relationships in the Middle East with a globally structured investment platform based in GIFT City, BeyondSeed aims to offer investors a trusted gateway to high-growth opportunities in India and other international markets.
The Middle East remains a strategic growth market for BeyondSeed and a cornerstone of its international expansion. Through its regional platform, the firm intends to strengthen economic and entrepreneurial ties between India and the GCC while enabling founders and investors to access capital, knowledge, partnerships and new markets.