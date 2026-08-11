BeyondSeed launches Global Angel Fund I to strengthen India–Middle East investment corridor

“The economic relationship between India and the Middle East is entering an exciting new phase, driven increasingly by innovation, technology and entrepreneurship,” said Arif Mubarak Al Shamsi, Chairman, Advisory Board, BeyondSeed Middle East. “BeyondSeed has an opportunity to create a trusted bridge between the two regions—connecting ambitious founders with strategic capital, expertise and market access, which is something it has been doing successfully over the last five years through its presence in Singapore and India. I am pleased to join the Advisory Board and look forward to supporting BeyondSeed as it builds meaningful partnerships and a sustainable cross-border investment ecosystem across the UAE, India and beyond.”