Beyond the terminal: A calling from ‘Inevitable India’

There is an experience every NRI knows by heart. You land in India after years, clear the terminal faster than you expected and step into a country that is somehow not quite the one you left. The airport is more tech-enabled, the billboards flashing past are increasingly aspirational. By the time you settle into your cab, the airport terminal has already given you a glimpse of a country well and truly on the move. Over the course of your stay, this feeling becomes even more vivid. New flyovers, expanding Metro lines, wide expressways and if it’s Mumbai, state-of-the-art new Coastal Road, reshape the geography of the very neighbourhoods you grew up in, leaving you momentarily lost in a city you once knew by heart. Things feel different. The skyline has shifted. Again. Even the casual conversations that you have with relatives and friends here reflect this change in the nation’s psyche.