Cash relief: Pag-IBIG releases ₱5.82B in emergency loans — find out if you're eligible, know the deadline

Over 800,000 Pag-IBIG members tap emergency aid amid rising global uncertainties
Manila: The Pag-IBIG Fund has released ₱5.82 billion in emergency loans to more than 803,000 members just weeks after launching a special financial assistance programme designed to help Filipinos cope with the economic impact of the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
The Special Assistance for Financial Emergencies (SAFE) Loan, introduced in June, was created to provide faster and more affordable financial relief as the regional crisis threatens the livelihoods of many Filipino workers and their families.
The Middle East hosts millions of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and prolonged instability has raised concerns over employment, remittances, higher fuel prices and broader economic pressures affecting households in the Philippines.
"Pag-IBIG Fund is providing ready and affordable financial assistance through the SAFE Loan, especially as the continuing tensions in the Middle East create financial challenges that are being felt by our members and their families," Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, who chairs the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said in a statement.
"We want our members to know that they can turn to Pag-IBIG Fund for support as they meet their needs and care for their families during this time," he added.
The SAFE Loan, a response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive for government agencies to provide financial relief in difficult times, is open to active Pag-IBIG members who have made at least 12 monthly savings contributions and are not in default on any existing Pag-IBIG loan.
Qualified members may borrow up to ₱10,000 or up to 90% of their total Pag-IBIG Regular Savings, whichever is lower.
The loan carries an annual interest rate of 5.95%, significantly below many commercial lending rates.
It may be repaid over 12, 24 or 36 months. Borrowers are also given a three-month grace period before repayment begins.
Applications are being accepted through Virtual Pag-IBIG, allowing members to apply online without visiting a branch.
Applicants need to submit:
A completed SAFE Loan application form;
A valid government-issued ID; and
A selfie while holding the same ID for identity verification.
The emergency loan programme will remain available until September 8, 2026.
Pag-IBIG Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta said the agency is committed to supporting members affected by economic uncertainty while continuing its core mandate of helping Filipinos own homes.
"In support of President Marcos' call to provide aid to Filipino workers in need, we are providing ready and affordable financial assistance through the SAFE Loan," Acosta said.
"At the same time, we continue to help members achieve homeownership through housing loans offered at rates below market."
The rapid uptake of the programme — with more than 803,000 borrowers receiving assistance within weeks — highlights growing demand for affordable government financing as families navigate rising living costs and uncertainty linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.