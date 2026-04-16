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Good news for borrowers: Philippines announces loan relief, fee cuts

Six-month grace period, waived digital transaction fees to ease impact of energy crisis

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Loans to affected borrowers may also be temporarily excluded from past due and non-performing loan classifications for up to one year
Loans to affected borrowers may also be temporarily excluded from past due and non-performing loan classifications for up to one year
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Dubai: Borrowers and businesses are set to get temporary relief as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) rolls out regulatory support measures following a surge in energy prices tied to geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

The measures, approved under Monetary Board Resolution No. 296, has come after the Philippine government declared a state of national energy emergency on March 24.

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Loan payment relief

The BSP has noted that the relief package is designed to sustain lending activity while helping affected borrowers recover from financial strain caused by rising fuel costs and supply constraints.  

These measures will be extended to BSP-supervised financial institutions (BSFIs) and their clients.

“These measures include, among others, the grant of temporary grace periods of up to six months for loan payments of affected borrowers, and the deferment of agricultural loan payments for up to one year, subject to bank assessment,” said BSP in a statement.

In addition, loans of affected borrowers may be temporarily excluded from past due and non-performing classifications for up to one year. This is subject to notification and reporting requirements.

Banks urged to act responsibly

The Philippine central bank has stressed that financial institutions must apply the relief measures only to borrowers whose repayment capacity has been materially affected by the energy emergency.

“BSFIs are expected to exercise prudent judgment in availing these measures,” stated BSP.

Moreover, it has emphasised that the use of these measures should remain “targeted, proportionate, and consistent” while still maintaining sound banking management practices.

Fee waivers on digital transactions

To further ease the burden, the BSP has also encouraged banks and e-money providers to temporarily suspend fees on digital platforms.

This includes charges on online banking and fund transfer services such as InstaPay and PESONet.

Lower transaction costs have been eyed to help consumers and businesses manage expenses and reduce the need for travel at a time of elevated fuel prices.

Focus on stability

Meanwhile, the BSP has reiterated that the move reflects its support for consumers during a period of global uncertainty.

“The BSP remains committed to promoting financial stability, financial consumer protection, and overall financial health amid the energy emergency,” said the central bank.

With Middle East developments continuing to influence global energy markets, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to respond as needed.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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PhilippinesAsiaUS-Israel-Iran war

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