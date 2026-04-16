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Thunderstorms to batter Saudi Arabia until Sunday, forecasters warn

Flash floods, dust storms, strong winds to hit most regions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Thunderstorms of varying intensity are set to affect most regions of Saudi Arabia.
Thunderstorms of varying intensity are set to affect most regions of Saudi Arabia.
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Thunderstorms of varying intensity are set to affect most regions of Saudi Arabia until Sunday, with warnings of heavy rain, strong winds and flash floods, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM said the unstable weather will bring moderate to heavy rainfall across key regions, including Riyadh, Qassim, the Northern Borders and the Eastern Province, while Al Baha, Asir and Jazan are also expected to experience rainfall during the same period.

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The storms will be accompanied by active downdrafts raising dust and sand, with wind speeds exceeding 60 km/h in some areas, as well as hail and high waves along coastal areas.

Authorities warned that the conditions could lead to reduced visibility and localised flooding, urging residents to exercise caution.

The NCM advised the public to follow official updates via its website and platforms, including the “Anwaa” application, and to adhere to safety instructions issued by relevant authorities to protect lives and property.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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