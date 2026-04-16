Flash floods, dust storms, strong winds to hit most regions
Thunderstorms of varying intensity are set to affect most regions of Saudi Arabia until Sunday, with warnings of heavy rain, strong winds and flash floods, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said the unstable weather will bring moderate to heavy rainfall across key regions, including Riyadh, Qassim, the Northern Borders and the Eastern Province, while Al Baha, Asir and Jazan are also expected to experience rainfall during the same period.
The storms will be accompanied by active downdrafts raising dust and sand, with wind speeds exceeding 60 km/h in some areas, as well as hail and high waves along coastal areas.
Authorities warned that the conditions could lead to reduced visibility and localised flooding, urging residents to exercise caution.
The NCM advised the public to follow official updates via its website and platforms, including the “Anwaa” application, and to adhere to safety instructions issued by relevant authorities to protect lives and property.