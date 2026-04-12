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Schools shift online across Saudi Arabia due to heavy rainfall

Remote learning activated as storms trigger school closures across Saudi Arabia

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Universities join nationwide shift to online classes amid severe weather alerts
Universities join nationwide shift to online classes amid severe weather alerts

Dubai: In-person classes were suspended on Sunday across several regions in Saudi Arabia as authorities responded to heavy rainfall and ongoing weather warnings, shifting students to remote learning to ensure safety.

Education departments in the Eastern Province, Al Baha and Asir announced the move, with schools switching to online classes through the “Madrasati” platform. The decision followed forecasts and alerts issued by the National Center for Meteorology.

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In the Eastern Province, physical attendance was halted in Dammam and governorates including Khobar, Qatif, Jubail, Ras Tanura, Abqaiq and Al Ahsa. Authorities in Al Baha also suspended in-person classes in central sectors and areas such as Bani Hassan, Baljurashi and Al Mandaq, citing safety concerns.

In Asir, the suspension covered schools in areas under red weather alerts, including Abha, Khamis Mushait, Ahad Rafidah, Sarat Abidah, Al Namas, Dhahran Al Janoub, Tanomah, Balqarn, Al Harjah, Al Raboah and Al Farsha.

Several universities followed suit, including Al Baha University, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences and King Khalid University, all of which moved classes online for students and staff.

The National Center for Meteorology said heavy rain affecting Riyadh was expected to continue into early Sunday, with intensity gradually easing. Earlier forecasts indicated that moderate to heavy rainfall could affect most regions of the Kingdom from Friday through Tuesday.

Affected areas include Asir, Jazan, Najran, Al Baha, Makkah, Riyadh, the Eastern Province, Qassim and the Northern Borders. Authorities warned that some areas could see flash floods, hail and strong winds, with reduced visibility due to dust.

Civil Defense urged residents to remain cautious, follow official safety instructions and avoid valleys and flood-prone areas. It also warned against swimming in such locations during the unstable weather conditions. 

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