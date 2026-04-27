Rain is expected to begin affecting Mecca, Asir, Al Baha, Medina, and Qassim
Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has forecast continued rainfall of varying intensity across most regions of the Kingdom through Saturday, warning of potentially severe weather conditions.
The forecast, based on outputs from the Saudi numerical weather model, indicates that rainfall could be accompanied by winds reaching up to 60 km/h, hail, high waves along coastal areas and the risk of flash floods.
Rain is expected to begin affecting Mecca, Asir, Al Baha, Medina, Qassim and the Northern Borders from Sunday evening, with the heaviest downpours forecast over Taif, areas near Hafr Al Batin in the Eastern Province, and regions between Medina and Qassim.
Conditions are likely to ease overnight into Monday before heavy rain returns to central parts of Mecca, alongside scattered showers across northern Asir and southern Jazan.
By Monday afternoon, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to spread across southwestern regions, including Jazan, Asir and Mecca, before gradually weakening in the evening as the system shifts towards Riyadh and parts of the Eastern Province.
Rainfall is forecast to largely subside by Tuesday morning, with only light showers expected in western Riyadh before clearing later in the day. However, rain is set to redevelop by Tuesday evening across southern regions such as Najran, Asir and Mecca.
Light to moderate rainfall will continue into Wednesday, intensifying over Asir, Najran and Jazan, before easing and shifting northwards towards Tabuk, Al Jouf and the Northern Borders through Thursday morning.
By Thursday evening, moderate to heavy rain is expected to return to central Asir and areas between Najran and Jazan, while conditions will remain mostly dry elsewhere until Friday afternoon.
Rainfall is then forecast to intensify again across southwestern regions, including Jazan, Asir and Mecca, extending into Medina and Qassim later in the day before gradually weakening and moving eastwards.
Early Saturday, conditions are expected to improve across most areas, although light showers may persist in Riyadh, Mecca and the Eastern Province, with another round of moderate to heavy rain forecast later in the day over Jazan, Asir and Mecca before shifting eastward once more.