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Saudi Civil Defence warns of thunderstorms and flash floods until Friday

Residents to avoid valleys and flood-prone areas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Amid the unstable conditions, the Civil Defence issued a safety advisory urging the public to exercise caution during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, avoid valleys and areas prone to flash floods, and stay away from open or elevated spaces during lightning activity.
Amid the unstable conditions, the Civil Defence issued a safety advisory urging the public to exercise caution during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, avoid valleys and areas prone to flash floods, and stay away from open or elevated spaces during lightning activity.
Instagram/strom_ae

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defence has urged the public to exercise caution as thunderstorms are forecast to continue across the Kingdom until Friday, bringing risks of flash floods, hail and dust storms.

The authority called on residents to remain in safe locations, avoid valleys and flood-prone areas, and refrain from swimming in such locations, while adhering to safety instructions issued through official media and social platforms.

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According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), the Mecca region is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, potentially triggering flash floods, hail and dust storms.

The Riyadh region, including the capital and surrounding areas is forecast to face similar conditions.

The NCM added that Medina, Hail, Qassim, the Northern Borders, Eastern Province, Tabuk, Al Jouf, Al Baha, Asir, Jazan and Najran are also expected to be affected by moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by flash floods, hail and dust storms.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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