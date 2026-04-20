Residents to avoid valleys and flood-prone areas
Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defence has urged the public to exercise caution as thunderstorms are forecast to continue across the Kingdom until Friday, bringing risks of flash floods, hail and dust storms.
The authority called on residents to remain in safe locations, avoid valleys and flood-prone areas, and refrain from swimming in such locations, while adhering to safety instructions issued through official media and social platforms.
According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), the Mecca region is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, potentially triggering flash floods, hail and dust storms.
The Riyadh region, including the capital and surrounding areas is forecast to face similar conditions.
The NCM added that Medina, Hail, Qassim, the Northern Borders, Eastern Province, Tabuk, Al Jouf, Al Baha, Asir, Jazan and Najran are also expected to be affected by moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by flash floods, hail and dust storms.