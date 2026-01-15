Rain expected to affect multiple regions across Saudi Arabia through January 20

Slow-moving system expected to bring scattered rainfall to large parts of Kingdom
Dubai: Saudi Arabia is expected to see rainfall across several regions over the coming week, with conditions continuing through Tuesday, January 20, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).
The forecast, based on outputs from the Saudi numerical weather model, was accompanied by an animated map illustrating the projected movement and intensity of rainfall across the Kingdom during this period.
Today, activity will remain concentrated over southern and north-western Jazan and Asir, while the system moves from the eastern Makkah Region towards the Riyadh Region, approaching Al Dawadmi. Rainfall is expected to reach Riyadh city, extend across areas between Riyadh and Al Dawadmi, and affect the entire Asir coastline, including the Jazan islands.
Rain is forecast to reach the Eastern Province, including Al Ahsa and Dammam, while weakening over Riyadh. As the day progresses, rainfall is expected to ease across the Eastern Province and central regions, but continue over Asir, Jazan, Al Baha and Al Qunfudhah. Light rainfall is also forecast for southern parts of the Makkah Region, including Taif.
Rainfall activity is expected to resume on Friday evening, January 16, affecting western Jazan, eastern Asir and southern areas of the Makkah Region, before tapering off later that night.
On Saturday, January 17, scattered and generally light rain is forecast over southern parts of the Makkah Region and Al Baha, extending from Taif to Al Qunfudhah. Conditions are expected to gradually improve by evening, except in areas of the Makkah Region near the Holy City.
According to the NCM, scattered showers will continue on Sunday, January 18, over parts of the Makkah Region, including Jeddah, before shifting towards southern Madinah. Later in the day, rainfall is expected to expand across Makkah and Taif and reach northern Riyadh and parts of the Eastern Province by evening.
By the early hours of Monday, January 19, rainfall is forecast to ease over Makkah and move towards Riyadh, Dammam and Al Ahsa. Light to moderate rain may persist through midday in parts of the Eastern Province, Asir, Al Baha, Al Qunfudhah and southern areas of the Makkah Region, particularly Taif.
Conditions are expected to gradually stabilise by Monday evening, though isolated showers may continue in some western areas.
The NCM said Tuesday, January 20, may still bring rainfall to some parts of Al Qunfudhah and areas near Al Baha city, marking the final phase of the weather system.
Residents have been advised to follow official weather updates and take necessary precautions, particularly in areas vulnerable to heavy rainfall and surface runoff.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox