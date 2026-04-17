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UAE banks roll out relief measures for residents amid rising cost pressures

From loan holidays to zero-interest plans, lenders step in to ease resident burden

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
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UAE banks are stepping up support for residents with a mix of relief measures — including loan deferrals, fee waivers, and zero-interest payment plans — aimed at easing short-term financial pressure. Picture used for illustrative purposes.
UAE banks are stepping up support for residents with a mix of relief measures — including loan deferrals, fee waivers, and zero-interest payment plans — aimed at easing short-term financial pressure. Picture used for illustrative purposes.
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Dubai: UAE banks are rolling out a series of relief measures — from free loan deferrals to zero-interest payment plans — as residents navigate mounting financial pressures amid the ongoing crisis. In return, lenders are widening support across housing, healthcare and everyday expenses.

Banks are increasingly embedding flexibility into their offerings through temporary payment relief or new financing models that ease upfront costs.

These moves come as lenders respond to tighter household budgets and rising living costs, while also seeking to sustain demand across key sectors such as property and healthcare.

Loan relief: Who is offering payment holidays?

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) is offering some of the most direct relief.

These offers are being rolled out for eligible frontline workers in the UAE's armed forces.

  • Defer personal and auto loan instalments for up to three months

  • Do so without additional profit or fees

  • Access zero-fee school fee payment plans for six months

The programme targets around 25,000 customers and runs until June.

“At moments where certainty matters most, institutions have a responsibility to respond with clarity, purpose, and tangible support,” said Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB.

0% interest, flexible payments

Banks are also expanding interest-free and flexible financing options, especially for everyday spending.

Mashreq, in partnership with Toothpick, a healthcare technology provider, now allows residents to:

  • Finance dental and aesthetic treatments up to Dh150,000

  • Apply and get approved digitally

  • Pay over time instead of upfront

This reflects a wider shift towards “embedded finance” — where loans are built into the service you’re using.

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Buying a home?

For property buyers, Emirates NBD is changing how mortgages work for off-plan homes.

Key changes:

  • Buyers can secure mortgage approval at the booking stage

  • Applies to projects by Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties

  • Reduces uncertainty in off-plan transactions

This is significant because off-plan sales now make up a large share of Dubai’s property market. The bank has partnered with Dubai Holding Real Estate to allow buyers of off-plan homes to secure mortgage approvals much earlier in the purchase process.

Under the model, financing is integrated at the booking stage across projects by Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties — a shift from the traditional system where approvals typically come closer to handover.

Beyond the off-plan mortgage push, Emirates NBD has also been widening its customer offers to improve short-term affordability.

These include promotional 0 per cent interest balance transfer options on credit cards, allowing customers to consolidate existing debt and repay in instalments without additional interest for a fixed period.

The bank has also been bundling preferential rates and flexible repayment plans across select retail products.

For UAE residents, the shift is practical. You may be able to pause loan repayments temporarily or spread out large expenses with zero or low-cost instalments. You can also find access to financing earlier in big purchases, like homes

The fine print still matters — eligibility, fees after promotional periods, and approval criteria vary — but options are clearly expanding.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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UAE banksUAE digital banking

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