ENBD, Dubai Holding tie-up gives early mortgage access to Meraas, Nakheel homes
Dubai: Dubai Holding Real Estate and Emirates NBD have launched a new financing model that will allow buyers of off-plan homes in Dubai to secure mortgage approval earlier in the purchase process.
Dubai Holding Real Estate and Emirates NBD have launched a new financing model that will allow buyers of off-plan homes in Dubai to secure mortgage approval earlier in the purchase process, as the emirate seeks to sustain momentum in its fast-growing property market.
The partnership with Dubai Holding, announced on Thursday, will integrate mortgage financing into off-plan sales across residential projects by Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties, giving eligible buyers access to bank financing at the booking stage rather than closer to handover.
The move is aimed at reducing uncertainty for buyers in a market where off-plan transactions now dominate residential sales.
Dubai’s property market has seen sustained growth over the past three years, driven by strong demand from foreign investors, high-net-worth buyers and new residents relocating to the emirate.
According to Dubai Land Department data, the emirate recorded more than 270,000 real estate transactions worth Dh917 billion in 2025, with off-plan homes accounting for over 70 per cent of residential deals.
Under the arrangement, buyers of qualifying homes across Dubai Holding Real Estate’s residential portfolio will be able to apply for pre-approval for an Emirates NBD mortgage early in the transaction process.
The bank clarified that the approvals are subject to eligibility checks. The financing option will be available to both UAE residents and non-residents.
“Dubai’s real estate market continues to evolve as a global benchmark for growth and investment,” Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said in a statement.
“In partnership with Emirates NBD, we are enhancing the way off-plan homes are purchased by embedding structured mortgage solutions directly into the customer journey.”
Traditionally, off-plan buyers in Dubai rely on developer payment plans during construction and only arrange mortgages near project completion.
However, the earlier financing model is expected to improve liquidity planning for buyers and could widen access to homeownership in a market where upfront capital requirements can be high.
Emirates NBD said the partnership is designed to improve transparency and support responsible lending as Dubai’s property sector expands.
Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said, “By introducing structured mortgage solutions earlier in the homebuying journey, we are giving customers greater financial clarity and confidence at the point of decision.”
He added that the initiative also strengthens sustainable homeownership while improving lending transparency across the UAE real estate market.
Last week, the bank announced a similar deal Sobha Realty to provide integrated home financing solutions for buyers of the premium luxury developer’s off-plan residential developments across Dubai.
"Through this collaboration, Emirates NBD will offer tailored mortgage solutions to eligible customers purchasing units in Sobha’s developments, enabling early-stage financing clarity, competitive rates and a streamlined approval process," it said.
These partnerships also aligns with Dubai’s wider housing and urban planning ambitions under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to improve housing accessibility and create a more resilient, well-regulated property market.