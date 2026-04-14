Dubai Properties awards Dh1.1b contracts for 850 new homes in Dubailand

La Tilia expansion reflects rising demand for family homes in Dubai’s suburban communities
Dubai: Dubai homebuyers will soon have 850 more options in Dubailand, after Dubai Properties awarded nearly Dh1.1 billion in construction contracts to expand its fast-growing Villanova development.
The developer, part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said the contracts have been awarded to Metac General Contracting for phases one and two of La Tilia, the latest residential cluster within Villanova.
The new phase will add 500 three-bedroom and 350 four-bedroom townhouses, strengthening supply in one of Dubai’s most active mid-market housing segments, Dubai Properties said.
Villanova, located in Dubailand, has already delivered 3,834 homes since its launch and has become one of Dubai’s most established residential addresses for mid-market and upper-mid-market buyers.
Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said the latest award reflects strong, sustained demand in the emirate’s residential market. “The award of these contracts reflects continued demand for high-quality, family-focused communities in Dubai,” he said.
“Villanova has demonstrated strong buyer appeal, and this expansion builds on that momentum. Through disciplined execution and trusted partnerships, we remain focused on maintaining construction progress and delivering La Tilia to the standards our customers expect," said Al Malik.
Phase one of La Tilia will deliver 410 homes, while phase two will add a further 440 units. The builder said the homes will follow Villanova’s Mediterranean-inspired architectural style, with landscaped streets, parks, walking and cycling tracks, and integrated retail and community amenities.
Muhammad Sadiq Abdullah, General Manager of Metac General Contracting, said the contractor’s focus would be on timely delivery and build quality.
“We are pleased to be entrusted with the delivery of La Tilia phases one and two. Our priority will be quality execution and timely completion as Villanova continues to expand,” he said.
Rising rents in central areas and changing lifestyle preferences have pushed more residents towards outer communities, such as the Dubailand, Dubai South, and Arabian Ranches corridors.
According to Dubai Properties, Villanova’s location, with access to major arterial roads and proximity to schools, retail and leisure facilities, has helped make it a preferred choice among end-users rather than short-term investors.
Dubai’s property market recorded Dh252 billion in real estate transactions, up 31 per cent year on year, while transaction volumes rose 6 per cent to 60,303 deals, according to Dubai Land Department data.
Investor appetite remains broad-based, with total property investments reaching Dh173 billion across 57,744 transactions — a 22 per cent rise in value — while the number of investors grew 8 per cent to 48,448. Luxury property investments climbed 26 per cent to Dh87.7 billion, and foreign investment also rose 26 per cent to Dh148.35 billion.