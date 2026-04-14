Dubai Properties awards Dh1.1b contracts for 850 new homes in Dubailand

“We are pleased to be entrusted with the delivery of La Tilia phases one and two. Our priority will be quality execution and timely completion as Villanova continues to expand,” he said.

Investor appetite remains broad-based, with total property investments reaching Dh173 billion across 57,744 transactions — a 22 per cent rise in value — while the number of investors grew 8 per cent to 48,448. Luxury property investments climbed 26 per cent to Dh87.7 billion, and foreign investment also rose 26 per cent to Dh148.35 billion.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.