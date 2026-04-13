Investor confidence in Abu Dhabi holds firm with record real estate activity

The UAE continues to demonstrate resilience, stability and economic strength, with Abu Dhabi reaffirming its position as a highly attractive destination for global investors despite recent regional geopolitical developments.

Backed by robust fundamentals, world-class infrastructure and forward-looking leadership, the capital remains firmly open for business.

In a clear signal of market confidence, Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, a leading real estate agency based in the Capital, recorded around Dh450 million in reservations at Ohana’s Manchester City Yas Residences within a short period, despite some short-term challenges due to the current geopolitical situation.

This strong performance reflects continued investor confidence in Abu Dhabi’s resilient real estate market, highlighting not only the depth of demand for premium developments but also Abu Dhabi’s ability to attract both regional and international investors seeking security, quality assets and stable returns.

The performance also emphasises the appeal of premium developments in strategic locations such as Yas Island, as well as the broader strength of Abu Dhabi’s property market, driven by long-term economic diversification, population growth and investor-friendly policies.