AUM99 launches AUM 99 Residences in Dubailand

Half the units sell early, as developer targets Canadian investors and long-term growth
AUM99 Home Real Estate Developments LLC has launched AUM 99 Residences with a groundbreaking ceremony in Dubailand Residence Complex, marking its latest entry into a market that continues to draw steady investor interest.
The project has already recorded strong early traction, with around 50 per cent of units sold shortly after launch. The response comes at a time when global uncertainty continues to shape investor sentiment, yet Dubai’s real estate sector remains relatively stable, supported by long-term confidence and consistent demand.
“We see significant potential in connecting Canadian investors with Dubai’s dynamic property market.”Ahsan Ullah Muhammad Sharif Qadri, Owner and Director, AUM99 Home Real Estate Developments LLC
In a move aimed at strengthening international investment ties, the project is being positioned beyond the UAE, with a clear focus on attracting overseas buyers, particularly from Canada. The development is spearheaded by Ahsan Ullah Muhammad Sharif Qadri, Owner and Director, AUM99 Home Real Estate Developments LLC, who brings a cross-market perspective shaped by his base in North America.
Qadri says the company sees strong potential in connecting Canadian investors with Dubai’s property market, pointing to factors such as a tax-efficient environment, high rental yields and established infrastructure. “We see significant potential in connecting Canadian investors with Dubai’s dynamic property market. AUM 99 Residences is designed to offer both quality living and strong investment value,” he says.
The company is expected to roll out targeted marketing campaigns in Canada in the coming months, aiming to bring a new wave of investors into Dubai’s real estate market and deepen cross-border investment links.
Developed under AG Properties, AUM 99 Residences will comprise 186 units, including studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. The development is scheduled for completion by the end of 2028 and is positioned to appeal to both investors and end-users seeking well-located housing in an emerging residential hub.
Muhammad Nazim Shahbandari, Director, AG Properties, highlights the emirate’s track record of recovery and stability across market cycles. With more than two decades of experience in Dubai’s real estate sector, he points to the company’s past developments, including AG Tower in Business Bay, as part of a consistent approach to project delivery. He says the outlook for Dubai’s real estate market remains highly positive, pointing to the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and the long-term policy direction that has helped position the city as a global hub for investment, innovation and sustainable urban growth.
Set within Dubailand, the project benefits from a location that offers relatively quick access to key parts of the city, including Downtown Dubai and the airport, while remaining within a developing residential corridor. The area has been gaining traction among buyers looking for a balance between connectivity and affordability.
The building itself is planned as an eleven-storey structure with two basement levels dedicated to parking, alongside a ground floor and residential levels extending to the rooftop. The design leans towards efficient use of space, with compact layouts that prioritise functionality and ease of living.
Shared amenities are centred on the rooftop, where a swimming pool, lounge areas and a fully equipped gym form the core of the leisure offering. The development also includes a double-height reception space and streamlined lift access, aimed at creating a smooth day-to-day experience for residents.
Inside the apartments, the focus is on practical living. Kitchens are designed with clean lines and durable finishes, while living areas are structured to accommodate both quiet routines and social use. Bedrooms are planned to offer privacy and calm, with restrained layouts that maximise available space.
The broader positioning reflects a shift in buyer priorities. There is a growing emphasis on value, usability and long-term viability, particularly within mid-market developments. Projects that combine accessible pricing with lifestyle amenities are increasingly drawing attention.
Industry observers say initiatives that target international investors could further support foreign direct investment into Dubai’s real estate sector, particularly from mature markets such as Canada, where interest in stable, high-return property assets continues to grow.
AUM 99 Residences enters the market with that balance in mind. Early sales indicate that demand remains active, even as buyers take a more considered approach. The underlying sentiment continues to hold. Dubai’s property market is moving forward with measured confidence, supported by both local and international interest.