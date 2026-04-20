AUM99 launches AUM 99 Residences in Dubailand

Muhammad Nazim Shahbandari, Director, AG Properties, highlights the emirate’s track record of recovery and stability across market cycles. With more than two decades of experience in Dubai’s real estate sector, he points to the company’s past developments, including AG Tower in Business Bay, as part of a consistent approach to project delivery. He says the outlook for Dubai’s real estate market remains highly positive, pointing to the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and the long-term policy direction that has helped position the city as a global hub for investment, innovation and sustainable urban growth.