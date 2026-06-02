ADREC move offers financial relief as housing demand and investment surge
Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the regulatory authority overseeing the emirate’s real estate sector, has announced the suspension of any rental increases on lease contracts until further notice. The move is expected to strengthen market stability and protect tenants from sudden rises in rental values.
In official responses issued by its customer support team, ADREC clarified that no rental increases may be applied to lease agreements, whether for new contracts or renewals of existing ones. The approved rental value will remain the same as the last amount stated in the previous contract, with no increases permitted.
The decision comes at a time when Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector is experiencing sustained growth, driven by rising demand for residential and commercial properties, as well as increasing local and foreign investment in the market. This makes regulating the relationship between landlords and tenants one of the key challenges in maintaining balance and long-term sustainability.
Industry experts believe that freezing rental increases provides greater financial certainty for families, residents, and businesses, particularly given the close link between rental costs, living expenses, and operational expenditures. The measure is also expected to help ease inflationary pressures resulting from higher housing costs, which represent a major component of the overall cost of living.
The decision is anticipated to benefit a broad segment of tenants by preserving the stability of their monthly and annual financial commitments and enabling more effective financial planning, especially as population growth and demand for housing units in the emirate continue to rise.
At the same time, the ruling requires property owners and property management companies to adhere to current rental values, enhancing transparency and clarity in contractual relationships while reducing disputes related to rent increases during renewals or the signing of new lease agreements.
The measure reflects the regulatory role played by ADREC in monitoring the market and ensuring a balanced approach that protects the interests of all stakeholders, supporting the sustainability of the real estate sector and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness as a destination for living, working, and investment.
Observers note that maintaining this policy until further notice provides regulators with an opportunity to continuously assess market conditions and evaluate the impact of supply and demand dynamics on rental values, ensuring that appropriate decisions are made to preserve market stability and strengthen long-term competitiveness.
It also confirms that Abu Dhabi continues to adopt regulatory policies aimed at balancing tenant protection with maintaining the attractiveness of real estate investment, as part of a broader vision to enhance quality of life and reinforce the emirate’s position as one of the region’s most stable and mature real estate markets.