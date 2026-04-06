Dubai South announces rent relief, payment flexibility and waived fees for SMEs

Rent relief, payment flexibility and waived penalties aim to support business growth
Dubai South has announced a new support package for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) operating at its Business Park, introducing a set of flexible measures designed to ease financial pressures and support business continuity.
The initiative aligns with the UAE government’s broader efforts to safeguard economic stability while enabling companies across Dubai to continue expanding.
The support package introduces several measures aimed at providing immediate financial relief to businesses.
These include rent-free incentives linked to contract renewals, greater flexibility on payment deferrals and the waiver of minor administrative penalties.
Dubai South also confirmed that current rental rates will be maintained for eligible renewals during the period, helping tenants manage operational costs while planning for future growth.
Officials said the initiative reflects Dubai South’s ongoing focus on creating a resilient and business-friendly environment, particularly for SMEs, which play a key role in driving innovation and economic growth across the emirate.
The measures will be reviewed and refined regularly to ensure they remain aligned with evolving market conditions and the needs of the business community.
Nabil Al Kindi said SMEs remain central to Dubai’s economic landscape.
“SMEs are at the heart of Dubai’s economic fabric, and supporting their continuity and growth remains a priority. This initiative reflects our commitment to enabling our business community by providing practical and timely support, while reinforcing a stable environment for long-term success.”
He added that Dubai South remains focused on delivering value-driven solutions that support the vision of the UAE’s leadership to sustain economic momentum and strengthen Dubai’s competitive business landscape.
Dubai South Business Park continues to attract a wide range of companies, offering a purpose-built ecosystem that combines flexible office solutions, integrated services and a strategic location designed to support business expansion.
Rent relief: Incentives linked to contract renewals for eligible SMEs.
Payment flexibility: Enhanced options for payment deferrals.
Waived penalties: Minor administrative fees temporarily waived.
Stable rents: Current rental rates maintained for eligible renewals.
SME focus: Measures aimed at supporting small and medium enterprises’ growth.
Financial relief: Immediate support to ease operational costs.
Long-term support: Strengthens tenant relationships and business continuity.
Ongoing evaluation: Package to be refined based on market dynamics.
Strategic location: Business Park offers integrated services and flexible office solutions.
Leadership backing: Initiative aligns with Dubai South’s vision and UAE economic goal