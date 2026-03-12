Dubai's 5 economic, social incentives with Dh1b financial relief, explained

Dubai will roll out Dh1b in economic incentives over a 3-6 month period starting April
Dubai: Dubai’s Executive Council has approved a set of economic and social initiatives aimed at supporting businesses, improving workforce conditions, and refining how economic performance is measured.
The decisions cover financial relief measures, updated GDP methodology, trade facilitation, and long-term social development strategies. Here's a breakdown of these initiatives:
Dubai will roll out Dh1 billion in economic incentives over a three- to six-month period starting April 1, 2026. The package focuses on easing financial pressure across sectors by deferring government fees for three months. Hotels will be allowed to postpone full payment of sales fees and the Tourism Dirham, while customs data grace periods will be extended from 30 to 90 days. The initiative also includes measures to simplify residency permit issuance and renewal, making it easier for talent to live and work in the emirate.
Dubai reported 6.4 percent economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, with full-year GDP rising 5.4 percent to reach Dh937 billion. Alongside these results, the Council approved a revised methodology for measuring GDP. The updated framework expands the scope of economic surveys, broadens statistical coverage, and introduces more comprehensive databases to better reflect actual economic activity.
The Virtual Warehouses Initiative, overseen by Dubai Customs, introduces a system to facilitate temporary imports, including artwork. The scheme exempts artwork from customs duties and financial guarantees under a new temporary admission declaration and suspends duties on private artworks for three years. It also removes geographical restrictions, simplifies extensions, and enables high-tech tracking through virtual copies. The initiative builds on the ‘Art Flow’ pilot project and aims to streamline the movement of high-value goods.
The Dubai Empowerment Strategy, supervised by the Community Development Authority, expands on an existing programme that has supported 1,200 Emiratis, created more than 7,000 job opportunities, and engaged over 400 partner entities. The strategy focuses on raising living standards, strengthening financial stability, and promoting sustainable employment. It adopts a dual-track approach that supports both job seekers and individuals pursuing home-based entrepreneurship, with partnerships across government, private sector, and community organisations.
The Health and Safety Strategy for Workers’ Accommodation sets targets to achieve full access to essential services and full compliance with health and safety standards by 2033. The initiative aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and International Labour Organization regulations. It aims to improve living and working conditions for workers across the emirate while supporting long-term urban development goals.