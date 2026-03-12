Dubai's 5 economic, social incentives with Dh1b financial relief, explained

Dubai will roll out Dh1 billion in economic incentives over a three- to six-month period starting April 1, 2026. The package focuses on easing financial pressure across sectors by deferring government fees for three months. Hotels will be allowed to postpone full payment of sales fees and the Tourism Dirham, while customs data grace periods will be extended from 30 to 90 days. The initiative also includes measures to simplify residency permit issuance and renewal, making it easier for talent to live and work in the emirate.