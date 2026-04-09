UAE economy set to grow 5.6% in 2026: Central Bank report

The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade of goods during the first nine months of 2025 rose by 24.6 percent y-o-y to Dh2,530 billion, reflecting continued progress in economic diversification and an expanding network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs). Non-oil exports and re-exports increased by 45 percent and 13 percent, respectively, while imports rose by 22.3 percent. China remained the UAE’s largest trading partner, accounting for 11.2 percent of non-oil trade, followed by India at 8.1 percent and Switzerland at 6.3 percent. Gold, telecommunication equipment, and motor vehicles were the most traded goods. Nominal and real effective exchange rates depreciated by 0.4 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, in 2025, supporting trade competitiveness.