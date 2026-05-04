UAE approves relief package for postal sector firms

Mohamed Khalid Bin Sulaiman, Chief Regulatory and Licensing Officer, said: “This decision reflects a regulatory approach that balances supervisory requirements with actual market needs, informed by continuous and direct engagement with companies within the sector. The approved measures will provide targeted operational and financial relief to companies, particularly SMEs, to support their ability to maintain business continuity and sustain reliable service delivery, in line with the UAE’s direction towards a flexible and growth-enabling business environment.”