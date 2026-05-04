UAE approves relief package for postal sector firms

Fee deferrals and penalty waivers aim to boost liquidity, support SMEs
Dubai: The UAE’s Postal Sector Regulatory Committee has approved a comprehensive support package to provide immediate financial and operational relief to companies in the Postal and Courier, Express and Parcels (CEP) sector, as part of efforts to strengthen resilience and ensure service continuity.
The measures include a full deferral of all fees due for the first quarter of 2026 to the second quarter, along with a waiver of related penalties for the same period. The move is designed to ease financial pressure on operators, enhance liquidity, and maintain uninterrupted service delivery amid rising costs, shipment delays, and growing demand for flexible operations.
The decision aligns with the UAE’s broader national agenda to reinforce vital sectors and sustain the efficiency and reliability of essential services, particularly as the CEP sector continues to play a central role in supporting supply chains and the expanding e-commerce ecosystem.
Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Postal Sector Regulatory Committee, said: “The UAE continues to foster flexible regulatory frameworks capable of responding to change, enhancing the stability of vital sectors, and ensuring continuity and growth. As a core enabler of the national economy, the CEP sector plays an essential role in supporting supply chains, serving the retail and eCommerce ecosystem, and guaranteeing the continuity of essential services.”
He added that the support package follows a comprehensive regulatory review and extensive consultations with stakeholders, including licensed companies, the sector’s Advisory Committee, and relevant government entities. “The approval of this support package follows a comprehensive regulatory assessment of current market developments and reflects the outcomes of several consultative and collaborative meetings,” he said.
The Committee placed particular focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are among the most affected by current financial and operational challenges. These businesses play a key role in delivery services, supply chain operations, and the digital economy. The measures aim to give them greater flexibility to meet obligations, adapt to shifting market conditions, and maintain service standards.
Mohamed Khalid Bin Sulaiman, Chief Regulatory and Licensing Officer, said: “This decision reflects a regulatory approach that balances supervisory requirements with actual market needs, informed by continuous and direct engagement with companies within the sector. The approved measures will provide targeted operational and financial relief to companies, particularly SMEs, to support their ability to maintain business continuity and sustain reliable service delivery, in line with the UAE’s direction towards a flexible and growth-enabling business environment.”
The Committee reiterated its commitment to adopting practical, responsive regulatory policies that support the sector and enhance the UAE’s position as a global hub for postal and logistics services.