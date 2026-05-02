The occasion also highlights the country's successful military missions and operations, including its participation in the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, the Arab Deterrent Force in Lebanon, the Peninsula Shield Forces that liberated Kuwait, the United Nations' “Operation RESTORE HOPE” in Somalia, the de-mining and removal of cluster bombs and unexploded ordinances in Southern Lebanon, the efforts to help affected people in Kosovo, the rebuilding of Iraq, and significant relief operations after the earthquake in Pakistan in 2005.