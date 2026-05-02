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UAE Armed Forces at 50: Strength, unity and regional role

Nation reflects on five decades of military unity, security and service at home and abroad

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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This year, the occasion takes on added significance, unfolding at a time that highlights the vital role of the UAE Armed Forces in protecting the nation, safeguarding its people and achievements.
This year, the occasion takes on added significance, unfolding at a time that highlights the vital role of the UAE Armed Forces in protecting the nation, safeguarding its people and achievements.
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Dubai: The UAE will celebrate its 50th Armed Forces Unification Day on Wednesday, commemorating the country's strong military force and its significant role in ensuring regional and international security and stability.

 This year, the occasion takes on added significance, unfolding at a time that highlights the vital role of the UAE Armed Forces in protecting the nation, safeguarding its people and achievements, and ensuring stability in the face of evolving regional challenges.

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In light of the recnet attackes against the country from Iram, the Ministry of Defnece said: “Over the past five decades, the Naval Forces have stood as a strong line of defence in protecting and securing the nation’s waters, carrying out their duties with high efficiency and constant vigilance, embodying the highest values of loyalty and sacrifice, and moving forward with confidence towards a stronger, safer and more secure future.

The occasion also highlights the country's successful military missions and operations, including its participation in the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, the Arab Deterrent Force in Lebanon, the Peninsula Shield Forces that liberated Kuwait, the United Nations' “Operation RESTORE HOPE” in Somalia, the de-mining and removal of cluster bombs and unexploded ordinances in Southern Lebanon, the efforts to help affected people in Kosovo, the rebuilding of Iraq, and significant relief operations after the earthquake in Pakistan in 2005.

The UAE Armed Forces have been integral to the country's unification and development process over the past decades. They have received global recognition, including honouring certificates and reports by prominent organisations.

In a historic decision on May 6, 1976, the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, unified the Armed Forces under one central command and flag, becoming the protector of the country's achievements and gains.

Under the leadership of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the readiness of the UAE Armed Forces continued to strengthen. Today, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan supports and monitors the UAE Armed Forces, having contributed to their advancement since graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 1979.

Over the past decades, the UAE Armed Forces have kept pace with modern developmental and military training requirements and increased their effectiveness by adopting advanced technologies.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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