Golden jubilee marks defining milestone in nation’s history
UAE leaders paid tribute to the Armed Forces on the 50th anniversary of their unification, hailing the milestone as a cornerstone of national strength and a defining moment that has shaped the country’s security, stability and unity over five decades.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took to the X platform congratulating the heroic men and women who continue to safeguard the nation’s security and stability.
“As we mark 50 years since the unification of the UAE’s armed forces, I extend my deepest appreciation to the courageous men and women who continue to safeguard the security and stability of our nation and the safety of its people. Your unwavering dedication and sacrifice is a source of endless pride to everyone who calls the UAE home, and I congratulate you on the anniversary of this defining moment in our history,” the President said.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said: “Fifty years of honour and pride… our Armed Forces have always been, and continue to be, the shield and backbone of the nation, with men who have dedicated themselves to protecting the UAE’s flag. On its golden jubilee, we celebrate a history of courage and move forward with confidence towards a stronger and more proud future.”