Armed Forces unification key pillar in building modern UAE: Mansour bin Zayed

In conclusion, I extend my highest congratulations and best wishes to the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to their brothers Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the UAE on this glorious national occasion, wishing it to return upon our nation with continued pride, strength, progress and prosperity.