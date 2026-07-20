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Rafid call exposes stolen vehicle after crash in Sharjah

Owner alerted by Rafid after vehicle crashed and blocked traffic in Al Majaz

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Rafid call exposes stolen vehicle after crash in Sharjah
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Sharjah: A phone call from Rafid to a vehicle owner in Sharjah led to the discovery that his car had been stolen, driven into a traffic accident and abandoned in the middle of a road, according to evidence presented before the Sharjah Misdemeanour Court.

The owner told the court that Rafid, the company responsible for handling minor traffic accidents in Sharjah, contacted him after the vehicle was involved in a collision and obstructed traffic on a street in Al Majaz, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.

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He said the call came as a surprise because he had left the car parked in a paid parking area near his home. When he arrived at the scene, he found the damaged vehicle unattended in the road, with no driver nearby.

The owner then reported the car stolen, prompting police to begin an investigation. CCTV footage from the surrounding area showed the accused taking the vehicle and driving it before causing the crash, abandoning the car and fleeing, the court heard.

Investigators later identified and arrested the suspect. During questioning, he admitted taking the vehicle and told authorities that health problems and psychological pressure had driven him to commit the offence.

The Sharjah Misdemeanour Court reserved the case for judgment at a later date.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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