Surveillance footage shows how a sudden lane change triggered a serious road accident
Sharjah Police have released dramatic surveillance footage of a serious road accident caused by a sudden lane change, warning motorists that a split-second decision behind the wheel can have devastating consequences.
The video, captured by the force's advanced traffic monitoring system, shows a silver sedan travelling in the far-left lane of a busy multi-lane road before abruptly swerving across several lanes in an apparent attempt to reach an exit at the last moment.
As the vehicle cuts across traffic without sufficient warning, a white SUV travelling in a neighbouring lane is forced to take immediate evasive action to avoid a collision.
The SUV driver swerves sharply to the right, narrowly avoiding the sedan. However, the sudden manoeuvre causes the vehicle to lose control. The vehicle struck the pavement before spinning across the roadway, kicking up dust and debris as it lost control.
The footage shows the force of the incident pushing the silver sedan onto the other side of the road, as the SUV comes to rest following the collision.
Sharjah Police said the incident demonstrates how dangerous sudden swerving can be, even when no direct collision occurs between vehicles. Authorities noted that reckless lane changes can trigger chain-reaction accidents, placing innocent motorists at risk.
Sharjah police urged drivers to ensure lane changes are carried out safely and only after checking surrounding traffic conditions.
"Sudden swerving puts you and others at risk. Make sure to change lanes safely," Sharjah Police said.
Police stressed that motorists who miss an exit or turn should continue to the next available route rather than making abrupt corrections that could endanger lives.
The release of the footage forms part of Sharjah Police's ongoing road safety awareness efforts, with authorities continuing to use surveillance technology and traffic monitoring systems to detect dangerous driving behaviour and improve safety across the emirate's roads.