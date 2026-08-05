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Sharjah advances Kalba ring road expansion project

5.8-km upgrade to improve traffic flow and support urban development

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Illustrative image.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) is continuing work on the development of Kalba's ring road as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the emirate's road network, improve traffic flow and support urban growth.

The project includes widening a 5.8-kilometre section of the road, adding a third lane in each direction and constructing acceleration and deceleration lanes to improve safety and ease congestion.

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The authority said the scheme also covers the upgrading of the project's supporting infrastructure, contributing to a more efficient transport network capable of accommodating growing traffic volumes in the city.

The road improvement forms part of SRTA's wider strategy to modernise transport infrastructure across the emirate, enhance connectivity between residential and commercial areas, and facilitate smoother journeys for motorists.

The authority said the project reflects its commitment to delivering sustainable infrastructure that supports Sharjah's urban development plans while improving mobility and enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors in Kalba.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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