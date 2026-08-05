Sharjah advances Kalba ring road expansion project

5.8-km upgrade to improve traffic flow and support urban development
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) is continuing work on the development of Kalba's ring road as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the emirate's road network, improve traffic flow and support urban growth.
The project includes widening a 5.8-kilometre section of the road, adding a third lane in each direction and constructing acceleration and deceleration lanes to improve safety and ease congestion.
The authority said the scheme also covers the upgrading of the project's supporting infrastructure, contributing to a more efficient transport network capable of accommodating growing traffic volumes in the city.
The road improvement forms part of SRTA's wider strategy to modernise transport infrastructure across the emirate, enhance connectivity between residential and commercial areas, and facilitate smoother journeys for motorists.
The authority said the project reflects its commitment to delivering sustainable infrastructure that supports Sharjah's urban development plans while improving mobility and enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors in Kalba.