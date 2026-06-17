Sharjah launches Dh750m road project to ease Dubai commute, first opening due in November 2026

At the heart of the project is the comprehensive redevelopment of the Al Taawun corridor
Sharjah: A major Dh750 million road development project aimed at transforming travel between Sharjah and Dubai is moving ahead, with the first phase scheduled to open in November 2026.
The ambitious scheme, ordered by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will deliver a new network of tunnels, bridges and free-flow intersections designed to ease congestion, improve connectivity and boost traffic capacity across some of the emirate's busiest corridors.
The project is being implemented by Mubadara (the Authority for Initiatives Implementation) and the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), in coordination with the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah Police General Command, Sharjah City Municipality, the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), e& and du.
At the heart of the project is the comprehensive redevelopment of the Al Taawun corridor, linking it directly to Al Nahda Bridge and Dubai, alongside the upgrade of Al Khan Street extending to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
The project will strengthen six key crossings into Dubai and create a direct transport corridor connecting the emirate's older residential districts, including Al Taawun and the Lakes area, with Sharjah's expanding urban communities along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
The development consists of five interconnected projects being executed in parallel. Authorities are using precast concrete construction techniques to accelerate delivery, while traffic diversions coordinated with Sharjah Police have already been introduced to facilitate the works.
The centrepiece of the project is a 500-metre tunnel beneath Al Taawun Roundabout, featuring three lanes in each direction connecting Al Taawun Street with Al Nahda Bridge and Dubai.
The tunnel will be supported by a new signalised intersection capable of handling around 4,200 vehicles per hour in each direction during peak periods.
In addition to easing congestion, the tunnel will provide direct access to Expo Centre Sharjah and form part of a future transport corridor linked to Noor Road, an extension of Al Orooba Street connecting the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi Mosque and the Heart of Sharjah.
A major upgrade is also under way at the Al Khulafa Al Rashideen intersection, where box culverts will be constructed beneath the existing bridge and two additional lanes added in each direction over a 37-metre stretch.
The project includes a 315-metre slip bridge providing direct access to Gamal Abdel Nasser Street and a new free-flow entry from Al Ittihad Road to Al Khan Street.
Officials said the design preserves visibility for commercial outlets along both sides of the corridor while increasing traffic capacity by around 2,600 vehicles per hour in both directions.
Two new bridges, each measuring 130 metres and carrying two lanes in each direction, are being built over Industrial Streets 1 and 2.
The bridges will be supported by approach ramps extending approximately 200 metres on both sides and will introduce free-flow connections for motorists travelling from Dubai towards Maleha Road, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road and Al Waset Road.
The new crossings are expected to accommodate around 2,800 vehicles per hour in each direction during peak traffic periods.
The fourth phase includes new bridges at Industrial Street 3 to strengthen links between Sharjah's industrial areas and the Ring Road while providing direct connectivity between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Khan Street and Al Ittihad Road.
The works include two bridges, dedicated turning lanes towards Maleha Road, Sheikh Khalifa Road and Al Dhaid Road, and a culvert connecting Industrial Street 3 to Ring Road.
The combined route length of the new links extends to approximately 2.7 kilometres and is expected to handle around 5,200 vehicles per hour in both directions.
The final component focuses on upgrading the existing interchange on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to improve traffic efficiency and provide faster access to Al Taawun, Al Khan and Al Buhaira.
The enhancement is expected to reduce pressure on Al Ittihad Road and several heavily used intersections across the emirate.
Upon completion, the project will deliver a network comprising five bridges, a major tunnel and multiple free-flow intersections, significantly improving movement between Sharjah and Dubai.
Authorities said commuters travelling through densely populated districts such as Al Majaz and Al Nahda will benefit from reduced travel times and fewer traffic stops.
The upgraded network will also improve access to Expo Centre Sharjah, the Sharjah International Book Fair, the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi Mosque in Al Mamzar and surrounding residential and commercial areas.
The project is expected to increase the overall capacity of Sharjah's road network and support the emirate's continued population growth and urban expansion.