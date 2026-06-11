A major gateway between Sharjah and Dubai: Al Taawun is one of the main routes used by commuters travelling daily between the two emirates.

Dense residential population - Areas such as Al Taawun, Al Nahda and Al Khan are among Sharjah's most densely populated neighbourhoods, generating significant traffic throughout the day.

Multiple roads converge at one point: The Al Taawun junction connects traffic from several key corridors, including Al Ittihad Road, Al Nahda, Al Khan and the Corniche area. This concentration of vehicles creates bottlenecks, particularly during peak hours.

Peak-hour gridlock - Morning and evening rush hours, especially the 7 - 9 am and 5 - 8 pm windows, regularly see standstill traffic on approaches to the roundabout from both directions.