The Al Taawun Tunnel: What it is, why it matters, and what changes this weekend
Dubai: One of Sharjah's most congested commuter corridor is finally getting a long-awaited upgrade.
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) will begin a temporary partial closure of Al Taawun Street from Saturday, 13 June, as work gets under way on the new Al Taawun Tunnel Development Project. Diversion routes will be in place throughout the construction period, and motorists travelling through the area are advised to allow additional travel time and follow directional signage.
Here's what residents and commuters need to know about the project and the route changes now in effect.
The project involves the construction of a new underpass tunnel at Al Taawun roundabout, a traffic bottlenecks on the Sharjah–Dubai corridor.
Rather than routing vehicles through the roundabout at surface level, the tunnel will allow traffic to flow underneath it, removing the stop-start congestion that currently builds up at the junction.
It forms part of Sharjah's broader effort to modernise its transport infrastructure, reduce congestion, and improve mobility for the hundreds of thousands of residents who commute daily between the two emirates.
A major gateway between Sharjah and Dubai: Al Taawun is one of the main routes used by commuters travelling daily between the two emirates.
Dense residential population - Areas such as Al Taawun, Al Nahda and Al Khan are among Sharjah's most densely populated neighbourhoods, generating significant traffic throughout the day.
Multiple roads converge at one point: The Al Taawun junction connects traffic from several key corridors, including Al Ittihad Road, Al Nahda, Al Khan and the Corniche area. This concentration of vehicles creates bottlenecks, particularly during peak hours.
Peak-hour gridlock - Morning and evening rush hours, especially the 7 - 9 am and 5 - 8 pm windows, regularly see standstill traffic on approaches to the roundabout from both directions.
Limited alternative crossings: Many motorists heading between eastern Dubai and Sharjah rely on the same network of roads and bridges, meaning congestion can quickly build when traffic volumes increase or an incident occurs.
Faster Dubai-Sharjah commutes - Al Taawun is one of Sharjah's main entry points from Dubai, particularly for residents of Al Taawun, Al Nahda, Al Khan and Al Majaz. Traffic bottlenecks at the roundabout often cause delays during peak hours, making it one of the emirate's busiest junctions.
Reduced traffic congestion - The project involves replacing or upgrading the current roundabout with a grade-separated road system, allowing traffic to move continuously instead of stopping at signals or yielding at the roundabout.
Improved connectivity - The development will streamline movement between Al Taawun Street, Al Nahda Bridge, Al Corniche Street and surrounding residential communities.
Traffic diversions in effect - where to go now
A temporary partial closure of Al Taawun Street is in place while construction progresses. SRTA has approved the following alternative routes.
Towards Dubai - Vehicles heading to Dubai and Al Nahda Bridge are redirected via Al Corniche Street.
Towards Sharjah - Vehicles coming from Al Nahda Bridge towards Sharjah are directed onto the newly developed Al Taawun Street.
SRTA has called on motorists to follow directional signs, observe the temporary traffic arrangements, and adhere to traffic safety guidance throughout the construction period.
The Al Taawun Tunnel Development Project reflects Sharjah's continued investment in its road infrastructure to keep pace with the demands of a growing, mobile population.
While the construction phase brings temporary adjustments for road users, the completed tunnel represents a meaningful long-term improvement to one of the emirate's most-travelled corridors.
SRTA has asked all road users to cooperate with the temporary arrangements and to prioritise safety while travelling through the area during the construction period.