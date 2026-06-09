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Sharjah bans transit trucks from passing through Al Dhaid

Government offices to relocate to architecturally distinctive new buildings

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The movement of heavy trucks through the city had caused inconvenience to residents, prompting the need for practical measures to reorganise traffic flows.
The movement of heavy trucks through the city had caused inconvenience to residents, prompting the need for practical measures to reorganise traffic flows.
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Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed authorities to develop an alternative route for transit trucks to ensure they no longer pass through Al Dhaid, in a move aimed at improving quality of life and preserving the comfort of residents.

Speaking during the Direct Line programme, Dr Sheikh Sultan said the movement of heavy trucks through the city had caused inconvenience to residents, prompting the need for practical measures to reorganise traffic flows and implement solutions that serve the public interest.

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The directive is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the urban environment in Al Dhaid and reduce the impact of through-traffic on residential areas, while maintaining the efficiency of transport links across the emirate.

Sheikh Sultan also ordered the relocation of government department headquarters in Al Dhaid to new buildings featuring distinctive architectural designs. 

The facilities will be constructed along the road linking Al Dhaid University Roundabout and Al Dhaid Roundabout, with the aim of enhancing the city’s urban landscape and improving the delivery of public services.

He added that a new headquarters for Al Dhaid Municipality will also be built along the same route, creating a landmark architectural addition that reflects the city’s aesthetic identity and supports its future development plans.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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